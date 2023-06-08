Eva Longoria is a well-known actress, producer and director. Over the course of her two-decade career, Longoria has become a household name in the entertainment industry on account of her several high-profile roles.

Some of her most notable roles include The Young and the Restless, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Desperate Housewives. On account of her role as Gabrielle Solis in Desperate Housewives from 2004 to 2012, Longoria received a Golden Globe Award.

While Eva Longoria's career as an actress has been solidified, a recent appearance in her home state of Texas has left many doubting whether the Corpus Christi native will ever be able to take up a career on the mound.

Ahead of the Texas Rangers' game against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 7, Longoria was invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitch of the game.

"Eva Longoria threw out the first pitch tonight at the Rangers game (via @Rangers)" - MLB

Longoria was born and raised in the city of Corpus Christi, Texas. While her hometown may be closer to Houston, it did not stop legions of Texas Rangers fans from delivering a standing ovation as she walked up to the mound.

Although the 48-year old showed no shortage of enthusiasm, he delivery wasn't exactly up to MLB standards. It did not take long for fans to take to Twitter to remark on her performance, albeit in a loving and supportive manner.

Some continue to get Eva Longoria confused with former Rookie of the Year Award winner and current Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Evan Longoria. Despite the similarlty in their names, there is no relation between the two.

With a team ERA of 3.58, the Texas Rangers have the fourth-lowest ERA in the MLB, meaning thatE Eva Longoria can probably stick to her day job. There is, however, an opening in the rotation after it was announced that starter Jacob deGrom will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Eva Longoria is one of the Lone Star State's biggest stars

Throughout her career, Longoria has held her identity as a Hispanic Texan very close to her heart. With the Rangers looking set to contend for their first AL West title since the 2016 season, having a local icon represent them is great for fan engagement. Perhaps next time she is invited, Longoria will have practiced her throwing, which will, hopefully, make for a more powerful and accurate pitch delivery.

