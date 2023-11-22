Legendary MLB player Ichiro Suzuki recently pitched a complete-game shutout against a high school girls team in Japan, and fans took to social media to express their admiration for the 50-year-old’s incredible athleticism and passion for the game.

Ichiro’s impressive performance came during an exhibition game at the Tokyo Dome, where he took the mound for his amateur team, Kobe Chiben. Despite facing several talented young players, Ichiro showcased his exceptional pitching skills, striking out 14 batters and allowing only two hits while his fastball reached a speed of 83.75 miles per hour.

More than four years after his retirement, Ichiro Suzuki is still demonstrating the power of his arm

News of Ichiro’s impressive outing spread quickly across social media, with fans applauding his dedication to the sport and his ability to still compete at a high level at a relatively advanced age.

"My homie out here turning back clock." - Joked one fan.

Many commentators remarked on the former New York Yankees legend's enduring passion for baseball and his desire to give back to the game by inspiring the next generation of players.

On X, one fan wrote:

"Ichiro Suzuki gave those girls an incredible experience that they (will) remember for the rest of their lives by playing baseball with them. The man is a legend in Japan."

Ichiro’s impressive performance highlights his ongoing commitment to baseball, even after officially retiring from MLB play in 2019. His efforts to promote the sport and encourage young players, especially girls, demonstrate his passion for the game and his desire to leave a lasting legacy.

