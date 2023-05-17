Seven years have passed since one of the iconic moments in MLB history - the infamous brawl between Roughned Odor and Jose Bautista.

The bench-clearing skirmish occured during a 2016 game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Texas Rangers after Bautista slid into Odor in the second base, which was an illegal move at the time. MLB fans remembered the incident on social media as they shared their memory of the moment.

When the incident occured, Jose Bautista was a seasoned veteran who had been around the MLB for a few years. He had started his MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles and spent a few years with the Pittsburgh Pirates before joining the Toronto Blue Jays.

Roughned Odor, meanwhile, was a young young and upcoming player who was playing the third MLB season of his career with the Rangers since his debut in 2014. The brawl the two players started would be remembered as one of the most shameful yet iconic moments in MLB history.

The incident occuered after Bautista slid in hard into second baseman Odor during a double play. While there appeared to be no contact in the slide, it was an illegal move, and the two squared off.

Odor then threw the first punch which caught Bautista square on the face, and what followed next was havoc. Both benches were cleared as some players joined the brawl, while others tried to stop it.

MLB fans still remember the incident after seven years, which has become an annual ritual to post on social media.

"The best punch in baseball history," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Things we remember and mark on the calendar," added another.

Here are the top reactions on Twitter:

Where are Roughned Odor and Jose Bautista now?

While MLB fans recollect the infamous incident of seven years ago, let us take a look at where the two central figures are now.

Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista went on to play for the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves before retiring with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018 with six All-Star appearances and several personal accolades.

Roughned Odor, meanwhile, joined the San Diego Padres this year after short stints with the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles after leaving the Texas Rangers.

