The Los Angeles Dodgers will reportedly go all in for Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, Dodgers' Yamamoto pursuit is unrelated to them trying to acquire Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays. Having already secured Shohei Ohtani's signature, the LA front office is looking to bolster their bullpen and have been linked to several pitchers in the MLB. Among them are reportedly Yamamoto and Glasnow, and it has now been claimed that they want both, leaving the rest of the MLB fans exasperated.

With Ohtani now out of the MLB market, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is among the most valued free agents still available. The Dodgers are looking to shore up their starting rotation and reports suggest they have already had a meeting with the Japanese star.

At the same time, the LA side are also looking into acquiring right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays after an impressive season. Glasnow is now entering the last year of his current contract with the Rays and is believed to be a high priority target for the Dodgers.

While many believed it would be a either-or situation with the two pitchers, MLB insider Bob Nightengale reports that might not be the case. They are set to try and bring both players before the end of the month. As a result, MLB fans have been left frustrated with the supposed uneven landscape of the current market and have taken to social media to make their feelings clear.

"Really sick of the Dodgers," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Huge problem with baseball," added another.

Yankees still remain favorites to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto

While Yoshinobu Yamamoto has attracted interest from a host of MLB teams, Bob Nightengale believes the New York Yankees are still the favorites to sign him. Other teams which remain in pursuit of the Japanese pitcher include the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets.

For the past few weeks, the two New York teams looked the most likely to land Yamamoto. But, with the Ohtani saga finally settled, the Dodgers are now shifting attention to the bullpen. Accoeding to reports, Mets owner Steve Cohen has already had a meeting with the ace in Japan. The Dodgers also reportedly met him in the presence of Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman.

