The New York Mets endured another disappointing defeat after giving away a balk-off win to the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday.
MLB fans took the opportunity to mock the team for giving up a 6-4 lead and then going on to lose with a walk-off balk in the 10th inning. All in all, it was a night to forget for the team from New York, who will hope to bounce back.
"Where’s the pitching? Mets are doomed," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Makes me feel better about the Yankees," added another.
The Mets started the game on a positive note, with a Pete Alonso solo homer to get themselves on the board. However, it was a tense affair after that, with both teams going neck to neck over the course of the next nine innings. The New York defense committed several errors through those innings, making it easier for the Royals to keep pace.
Heading into the 10th inning, the score was tied 4-4 when Francisco Alvarez launched a two-run homer to put the New Yorkers in a winning position. However, their bullpen failed them once again, with Brooks Raley first giving up a RBI double and single to tie the score once again.
Josh Walker then came on with the bases loaded to try and shut out the opponents but ended up giving away a balk, which handed the Royals the win with a walk-off.
Pete Alonso stars despite the Mets' pitching woes
It was truly disappointing to see the New York Mets' bullpen, coupled with some shoddy defensive work, fail the team on a night when their bats put in a good performance. Leading the way was Pete Alonso with his 31st home run of the season in the first inning before going on to score an RBI single in the eighth against the Kansas City Royals.
Their whole lineup contributed with some impressive offensive work, which kept them neck to neck with the Royals. They have two more games in their three-game series and it promises to be an exciting matchup.