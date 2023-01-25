Mike Trout has wowed fans all over the world once again as he hit a golf drive that clocked 184 mph. On a recent visit to the Topgolf facility in Arizona, the Los Angeles Angels star was seen practicing some golf. This particular drive was so good that it seemed to have landed outside the facility's premises.
Fans were impressed as they took to Twitter to voice their reactions, as this is easily one of the best sporting feats achieved by a player outside their primary sport.
Watch the video below:
Halos' home run hero just substituted hitting 450-yard dingers with a 284-yard golf swing with a net that was at least 161 yards in height. The drive was not only long, but when monitored by a TV adjacent to the space, it was shown to have exited the range area.
Mike Trout's feat is so impressive that when put into a contest with professional golfers, he easily hits a 10 mph faster drive than the average. If his exit velocity is 184 mph, then his club speed can easily be estimated to be around 150 mph, which is more than the average data produced by the PGA.
Fans expressed their views on Trout's latest achievement. Various Twitter accounts reshared the video of Trout, which was met with varying replies about the 184 mph golf swing.
Fans poured in with immense praise for the Angels' center fielder. One fan jokingly asked Trout to try out baseball with that swing. Another fan used a GIF to explain his reaction.
A Twitter account picked up the debate on whether there is anything the 31-year-old Vineland, New Jersey native can't do.
Some users pointed out that even though the speedometers in the Topgolf facilities aren't always accurate, looking at Mike Trout's stature, he could easily clock around 190 mph if he gave more time to his golfing career.
Others kept appreciating the impressive swing that he took in different ways:
This wasn't the first time Mike Trout has clubbed a golf ball
Mike Trout clubbing a golf ball outside the Topgolf facility centers is not a first-time occurrence. In a 2020 charity event hosted by close teammate Albert Pujols' family, Trout hit another golf ball that went into orbit. He later said that hitting those long balls helped him hit a home run in his subsequent at-bats.
The Los Angeles Angels star will look to carry on this "momentum" as he prepares for the upcoming MLB Spring Training ahead of the World Baseball Classic.