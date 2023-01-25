Mike Trout has wowed fans all over the world once again as he hit a golf drive that clocked 184 mph. On a recent visit to the Topgolf facility in Arizona, the Los Angeles Angels star was seen practicing some golf. This particular drive was so good that it seemed to have landed outside the facility's premises.

Fans were impressed as they took to Twitter to voice their reactions, as this is easily one of the best sporting feats achieved by a player outside their primary sport.

Watch the video below:

Halos' home run hero just substituted hitting 450-yard dingers with a 284-yard golf swing with a net that was at least 161 yards in height. The drive was not only long, but when monitored by a TV adjacent to the space, it was shown to have exited the range area.

Mike Trout's feat is so impressive that when put into a contest with professional golfers, he easily hits a 10 mph faster drive than the average. If his exit velocity is 184 mph, then his club speed can easily be estimated to be around 150 mph, which is more than the average data produced by the PGA.

Fans expressed their views on Trout's latest achievement. Various Twitter accounts reshared the video of Trout, which was met with varying replies about the 184 mph golf swing.

(via @MikeTrout)

Fans poured in with immense praise for the Angels' center fielder. One fan jokingly asked Trout to try out baseball with that swing. Another fan used a GIF to explain his reaction.

Fan Clack Police 👮🏻‍♂️ @artikque I made Mike Trout laugh so we’re pretty much homies now. I made Mike Trout laugh so we’re pretty much homies now. https://t.co/OG4SotzM6a

A Twitter account picked up the debate on whether there is anything the 31-year-old Vineland, New Jersey native can't do.

Starting 9 @Starting9 What can’t Mike Trout do What can’t Mike Trout do https://t.co/CO7PP5axpm

Some users pointed out that even though the speedometers in the Topgolf facilities aren't always accurate, looking at Mike Trout's stature, he could easily clock around 190 mph if he gave more time to his golfing career.

Michael S. Kim @Mike_kim714 @SportsCenter @MikeTrout Those aren’t particularly accurate but I have no doubt Mike trout can get 190 pretty easy if he put a little bit of time into it @SportsCenter @MikeTrout Those aren’t particularly accurate but I have no doubt Mike trout can get 190 pretty easy if he put a little bit of time into it

Others kept appreciating the impressive swing that he took in different ways:

UFC Historian @ufchistorian @SportsCenter @MikeTrout If Mike knocked someone out with a golf club, Dana would be impressed @SportsCenter @MikeTrout If Mike knocked someone out with a golf club, Dana would be impressed

The Loop @GoToTheLoop Mike Trout posts 184-mph ball speed in jeans and Jordans, might be the best athlete on the planet right now. glfdig.st/zgJ450MzmjT Mike Trout posts 184-mph ball speed in jeans and Jordans, might be the best athlete on the planet right now. glfdig.st/zgJ450MzmjT https://t.co/qACk5qe6km

I Love Mike Trout @Trout_LA Everyone's talking about exit velo and @miketrout finds another way to shut down the conversation. Everyone's talking about exit velo and @miketrout finds another way to shut down the conversation. https://t.co/3JOnFpTT5H

Outsider Sports @OutsiderSports Mike Trout just OBLITERATED this golf ball... 184 MPH 🤯 Mike Trout just OBLITERATED this golf ball... 184 MPH 🤯 https://t.co/RzkBfgHtqQ

This wasn't the first time Mike Trout has clubbed a golf ball

Mike Trout clubbing a golf ball outside the Topgolf facility centers is not a first-time occurrence. In a 2020 charity event hosted by close teammate Albert Pujols' family, Trout hit another golf ball that went into orbit. He later said that hitting those long balls helped him hit a home run in his subsequent at-bats.

Los Angeles Angels @Angels Mike Trout hitting rockets isn’t exclusive to the baseball field. Mike Trout hitting rockets isn’t exclusive to the baseball field. https://t.co/tuEyIzxqQ5

The Los Angeles Angels star will look to carry on this "momentum" as he prepares for the upcoming MLB Spring Training ahead of the World Baseball Classic.

