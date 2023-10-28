MLB fans shared their reactions on social media after spotting NFL star Travis Kelce in the stadium. It happened during Game 1 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

The biggest series in baseball draws stars from across the country on a yearly basis, and this year's first game saw Kelce in attendance. His presence has had some superstitious fans thinking that it might be a curse for the Rangers on the night.

Despite his stellar playing career, Travis Kelce recognition across the world surged after he was linked to pop star Taylor Swift earlier this year. While both Swift and Kelce have not spoken to public about their relationship, the pop star has been spotted in several Chiefs games cheering for the tight end, including this year's Super Bowl.

While Kelce was in attendance in Globe Life Field on Friday, Swift was not, raising questions from curious fans. Some have blamed his presence for the Rangers' slow start to the game.

"The Kelce curse hit the Rangers that inning," wrote one fan on X (formely called) Twitter.

"Guy is just everywhere," added another.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Travis Kelce was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2013 NFL Draft and grown to become one of their biggest stars over the last decade.

He has set several records in the league and has also won numerous individual accolades. Kelce is a two-time Super Bowl winner and one of the biggest names in the sport today.

Rangers trail in Game 1 with Travis Kelce in attendance in the World Series

Some fans believe that NFL star Travis Kelce's attendance in the Globe Life Field is a curse for the Texas Rangers.

However, the Rangers are struggling against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Despite taking an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, the visitors have fought back and taken a 4-3 lead in the fourth inning.

It has been a close and exciting game and promises plenty of action before the end. However, there's plenty of baseball to be played in the World Series, so the Rangers will be eager to fight back before the end of the game.