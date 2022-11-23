Aaron Judge is one of the best-known names in the competitive free agency market. Baseball players are also making travel arrangements for the long weekend, though Judge's actions are subject to much more scrutiny.

Although Judge said in an impromptu on-the-go interview that he was only visiting family, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reports that the recently awarded American League MVP will also meet with the San Francisco Giants. Aaron Judge arrived in the Bay Area on Monday night.

"According to sources, Aaron Judge will meet with the Giants on Tuesday. San Francisco is expected to be one of the biggest threats to the Yankees in the Judge sweepstakes." - Feinsand

After Aaron Judge's historic 2021 season, in which he hit 62 home runs, the Yankees have made no secret of their desire to keep him this winter. According to reports, the Giants have made it a top priority not to lose out on the great outfielder. After a poor 81-81 record in the previous campaign, Randy Miller of NJ.com stated last month that the team is apparently willing to "pay whatever it takes," to sign Judge in free agency.

LordCren2.0 @crenshawthelord @Feinsand California is a joke. San Francisco is a mess. Enjoy the communism @Feinsand California is a joke. San Francisco is a mess. Enjoy the communism

Scott Norris @SNTheRock @Feinsand Embarrassing that the Yankees have let it get this far. @Feinsand Embarrassing that the Yankees have let it get this far.

Ran_deez @ran_deez_nutz @Feinsand All rise judges chambers right by mcovey cove @Feinsand All rise judges chambers right by mcovey cove 😳

Aaron Judge is from Northern California, and he famously supported the Giants as a child. Less than 100 miles from San Francisco, in his hometown of Linden, California, he still resides with his parents and in-laws.

Judge described his conversation with Steinbrenner as "a wonderful indicator for me in this process" late last week, but that doesn't mean he won't investigate all that free agency has to offer, including the meeting with the Giants on Tuesday.

Yankee his entire career.

But not everyone is loyal. It's all about $$$$ @Feinsand Derek Jeter NEVER met with one other team.Yankee his entire career.But not everyone is loyal. It's all about $$$$ @Feinsand Derek Jeter NEVER met with one other team. Yankee his entire career.But not everyone is loyal. It's all about $$$$

The Yankee faithful have a mix of emotions involving angst, anger, and despair over the breaking news of Judge traveling to San Francisco to meet with the Giants.

The fact that Judge would meet with the Giants is (possibly) significant since all the rumors and smoke point to either a return to the Giants or to the New York Yankees, the franchise Judge has called home.

In most cases, it's not that simple. There will probably be further complications. There will be three or four more strange offers of three years and $150 million from mystery teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers.

David & Dessa @DavidCh30428365 @Feinsand Now it will go from $227 to $250 minimum bid. Holy cow, it will be interesting to see who will outbid who. @Feinsand Now it will go from $227 to $250 minimum bid. Holy cow, it will be interesting to see who will outbid who.

The NL West could be getting a gem in the face of Aaron Judge

The Giants aim to start a tidal wave rather than just a splash. They are announcing to the public that they intend to be a significant player in the free-agent market, ready to act with an open wallet. The Giants want to treat Judge, who would be their biggest draw since Barry Bonds, to a fine meal. Judge, who set an American League record with 62 home runs this past season, would be the biggest.

Aaron Judge is thought to be looking for a deal with a minimum of eight years and an average annual value of more than $40 million. There's no telling how the National League West could evolve if the Giants sign Judge and perhaps another free agent as well.

