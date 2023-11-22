Coming into the offseason, there was much chatter about whether Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow would get traded. Now, it is being reported that two executives believe the team will "definitely" trade the ace.

Glasnow is set to earn $25 million during the 2024 season, and with his recent injuries, Tampa Bay does not want to pay that. They will look for possible deals in the next couple of months.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Glasnow missed much of the 2022 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He made 21 appearances last season, posting a 10-7 record with a 3.53 ERA and 162 strikeouts on 120 innings pitched.

Glasnow will likely attract a handful of teams if the Rays decide to move forward. From pitchers on the open market to pitchers being dangled on the trade block, there are a ton of quality arms out there.

"He's too expensive for them now lol" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Way too much money for the Brewers" another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some MLB fans are worried about Tyler Glasnow's contract and injury history, as $25 million is a lot to pay for somebody who has a history of being on the IL.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans think the Rays may have some trouble finding a suitable candidate to take the trade. There is not a big market for starting pitchers who rarely go over 100 innings during a season.

What is in store for Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays?

Wild Card Series - Texas Rangers v Tampa Bay Rays - Game One

If the Rays decide to trade Tyler Glasnow, one of the teams that sticks out the most is the Los Angeles Dodgers. They are in the market for a starting pitcher or two. At the end of the season, they cut ties with Lance Lynn, Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias are free agents.

Glasnow will be a free agent next season, so it would make sense for Tampa Bay to try and get some value from him now. The same thing could be said for Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers.

For Glasnow, he would like to stay in Tampa Bay. On "Foul Territory", he mentioned his love for the team, the culture, the staff and the vibes in the clubhouse. He does not want to see himself get traded and would like to help Tampa Bay compete for a World Series title in the future.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.