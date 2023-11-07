There may be no player in the MLB more polarizing than Javier Baez. A two-time All-Star and World Series champion, Baez has proven to be one of the best at this position at times in his career. However, over recent seasons, Baez has gone from a superstar to the butt of the joke due to his poor performances and mental lapses on the field.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 30-year-old from Bayamon, Puerto Rico has been a shell of his former self in recent years, with his batting average being one of the most noticeable dropoffs. Now, Javier Baez finds himself as the target of frustration from Detroit Tigers fans, as the shortstop has exercised his player option in his contract, remaining with the club for the 2024 season.

Expand Tweet

In 2022, the Detroit Tigers signed Baez to a massive six-year, $140,000,000 contract extension, which also included a player option for the 2024 season. If he were to accept his player option, the Detroit Tigers would remain on the hook for the remainder of his salary, which he did.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Now, the Detroit Tigers will be responsible for the remaining $98,000,000 on Javier Baez's deal, which runs through the end of the 2027 season. Once news broke that the veteran infielder picked up his option, Tigers' fans endured a flurry of emotions, from anger to confusion and sadness.

Expand Tweet

While some have been left speechless, others have simply gone as far as to say that the infielder is robbing the team. Others, who have no option but to laugh at the situation have said that crime rates in Detroit are skyrocketing after he stole nearly $100,000,000 from the Detroit Tigers.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It was not always so bleak for Javier Baez

After spending the first two seasons of his MLB in a sporadic role for the Chicago Cubs, Baez enjoyed a breakout season for the team in 2016. The shortstop proved himself to be a five-tool threat for the club, helping the Cubs win their first World Series title in 108 years.

Over his remaining seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Baez continued to improve, earning two All-Star selections and a Gold Glove Award, while also finishing second in National League MVP voting.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, this level of production fell off dramatically, especially during his two seasons with the Detroit Tigers. As a member of the Cubs, Javier Baez had a .262 batting average, however with the Tigers, that number has fallen to .230 over two seasons in Detroit.