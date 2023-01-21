It's no secret that Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has no love for the New York Yankees. The hulking superstar has gone on record several times expressing his distaste for Toronto's American League East rivals.

However, in case anyone was still in doubt, Guerrero made it clear to a school full of children on Friday. The kids couldn't have been happier with his response to a question of which team the slugger liked beating the most.

Rob Longley @longleysunsport What team do you like beating the most, the school kids asked. The Yankees, Vlad Guerrero Jr. answered. #Bluejays What team do you like beating the most, the school kids asked. The Yankees, Vlad Guerrero Jr. answered. #Bluejays. https://t.co/LURmv5NP5q

Needless to say, the exchange went over very well among Toronto Blue Jays fans. Many adults who saw Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s answer seemed to enjoy it every bit as much as the kids did.

While one would have to think that it is highly unlikely that Guerrero would sign with the Yankees when he is scheduled to be a free agent next winter, Blue Jays fans don't even want to have to worry about the possibility.

Toronto fans have come to love their gigantic first baseman. They not only love his performances, but his passion and attachment to the Toronto community. He's played just four seasons with the Blue Jays, but is already at the top of the list for the player fans love most.

Of course, the news that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doesn't care for the Yankees is not exactly anything new in the Big Apple. New York has their 27 World Series titles to two for the Blue Jays. But in the middle of a cold January, with baseball still several weeks away, Guerrero's response gave Toronto fans a chance to cheer.

Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays aiming to pass the New York Yankees in 2023

Teammates splash Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays with water after his walk-off hit to defeat the New York Yankees.

The Blue Jays and Guerrero Jr. agreed on a $14.5 million deal to avoid arbitration for the final season of his rookie deal. Guerrero has hit 104 home runs in four seasons to go with 310 RBIs and a .284 batting average.

After finishing second to the Yankees in the AL East last season, the Blue Jays are itching to top their rivals in 2023 and win not only the division, but also the World Series. Toronto is one of the favorites to win the MLB championship this season.

Poll : 0 votes