For a number of years now, the AL East has been regarded as the most competitive division in baseball. However, after the division's teams have repeatedly failed to make waves in the postseason, that narrative is being questioned more and more.

In 2023, three out of the five teams in the division made the playoffs, which was more than any other. The Tampa Bay Rays finished with 99 wins, while the Baltimore Orioles were the best team in the AL, putting up some 101 wins.

However, failure to materialize has caused some fans to doubt the viability of the division's franchises. Going back to last season, teams from the AL East have surrendered eleven straight postseason games.

Despite putting up strong performances in the regular season, both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Orioles met early postseason ends. The Rays were outscored 11-1 in the Wild Card Series against the Texas Rangers. Afterwards, the Rangers swept the O's in the ALDS. Fans are now thinking differently of the division.

Additionally, the Toronto Blue Jays, who were also touted as a supreme offensive side, crashed out of the postseason early. Their opponents, the Minnesota Twins, upset the Jays in the AL Wild Card series to post their first postseason series win since the 2002 season.

Although they missed the playoffs this season, the New York Yankees posted 99 wins last season. In addition to leading the AL in home runs and featuring a generational talent like Aaron Judge, the Yankees were swept by the Astros in the ALCS last season.

AL East owns the regular season, but the playoffs are a different story

The last time an AL East team made it to the World Series was the 2018 Boston Red Sox, who were also the last team from the division to win it. Since then, "baseball's toughest division" has dealt with opponents across the league effortlessly in the regular season.

However, the lack of any winners from the division since have rightfully caused fans to think that the AL East might well be overrated. The division is home to some of the oldest and most esteemed teams in baseball. However, as we have seen in recent years, an inability to get things done in the postseason has jeopardized the reputation of this once-dominant cluster of teams.