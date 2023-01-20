It's Hall of Fame voting season again, as sportswriters from around the league make their case for who should receive the hallowed honor. Every year, there is a player or two that straddles the fence and inspires furious debate. One of those players this year is former star outfielder Torii Hunter.

On Thursday, MLB Network took up the case for whether Hunter, a 19-year veteran who retired after the 2015 season, deserved his "Call to Cooperstown."

Hunter debuted as the heir to Kirby Puckett in center field for the Minnesota Twins in 1997. He quickly established himself as a defensive wizard and hitter of note over the next 11 years with the Twins before moving on to the Los Angeles Angels in 2008. He also played for the Detroit Tigers in 2013 and 2014 before returning to Minnesota for his final season.

He was a nine-time Gold Glove winner, played in five All-Star games, and claimed two Silver Slugger awards. But is he Hall of Fame-worthy? Many fans appreciate Hunter's career but think he is more angled toward being Hall of Very Good-worthy.

Holy Roller @HolyRoller59 @MLBNetwork @keithcostas @jonmorosi Torii Hunter is the poster child of what a good MLB player looks like that shouldn't be in the HOF. Consistently above average offensive MLB player with great defensive skills. @MLBNetwork @keithcostas @jonmorosi Torii Hunter is the poster child of what a good MLB player looks like that shouldn't be in the HOF. Consistently above average offensive MLB player with great defensive skills.

However, other fans believe that Hunter's career WAR of 50.7 and 353-plus home runs among center fielders absolutely makes him Hall of Fame-worthy.

C.K. Dexter Haven @TheNEPAStory @MLBNetwork @keithcostas



Torii wasn't a standout offensively, but he was still very good (2,452/353/1,391). So his CONSISTENT ability to change a game on defense puts him in the Hall for me. @jonmorosi This is tough because MLB and it's writers don't hold defensive accolades in the same regard as offensive ones.Torii wasn't a standout offensively, but he was still very good (2,452/353/1,391). So his CONSISTENT ability to change a game on defense puts him in the Hall for me. @MLBNetwork @keithcostas @jonmorosi This is tough because MLB and it's writers don't hold defensive accolades in the same regard as offensive ones.Torii wasn't a standout offensively, but he was still very good (2,452/353/1,391). So his CONSISTENT ability to change a game on defense puts him in the Hall for me.

For other fans, Hunter may be worthy of the Hall of Fame, but only after other players of similar stature get in first.

Deep drive into left field @DeepDriveToLeft @MLBNetwork @keithcostas @jonmorosi Personally no I don’t think so. Torii was an elite player but if Andruw Jones is not in Torii should not be either. It’s a travesty Jones has not been elected yet @MLBNetwork @keithcostas @jonmorosi Personally no I don’t think so. Torii was an elite player but if Andruw Jones is not in Torii should not be either. It’s a travesty Jones has not been elected yet

Gary Pandos @yrag12osu @MLBNetwork @keithcostas @jonmorosi Love how Gold Gloves matter sometimes and they don’t for others. I know Vizquel got in some trouble in recent years, but should have already been in with his defense. @MLBNetwork @keithcostas @jonmorosi Love how Gold Gloves matter sometimes and they don’t for others. I know Vizquel got in some trouble in recent years, but should have already been in with his defense.

Aranince @Aranince81 @MLBNetwork @keithcostas @jonmorosi You’d have to put Jim Edmonds in before Hunter if that was the case. @MLBNetwork @keithcostas @jonmorosi You’d have to put Jim Edmonds in before Hunter if that was the case.

Other fans just need a hug this time of year. Or maybe they just haven't forgiven Jack Morris for what he did to the Atlanta Braves in the early 1990s?

Does Torii Hunter deserve to be in the Hall of Fame?

Torii Hunter #48 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim hits a three-run home run

There is a general consensus among Hall of Fame voters that Hunter was a "very good, but not great" player. According to Sports Illustrated, he's currently pacing below the 5% threshold of ballots made public by writers that he would need to remain on next year's ballot.

Hunter was a steady, very-good-if-not-largely-spectacular player for nearly two decades in the major leagues. None of his offensive numbers jump off the page -- lifetime .277 average, 353 home runs, 1,296 runs scored, 1,395 RBI, 195 stolen bases. But if those numbers are counted with his renowned defense, does that put him in the Hall? What do you think?

