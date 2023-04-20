Liam Hendricks has been one of the best closers in baseball for the last four years and has now struck out cancer.

Hendricks announced on his Instagram account Thursday that he is officially "cancer free," much to the delight of Chicago White Sox fans and the MLB community at large.

In January, he announced that he had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma and was beginning treatment.

Now, just over three months after the announcement, and just over two weeks removed from his final round of chemotherapy, comes the news that Hendricks is rid of the cancer he battled throughout the winter.

The update came with a round of unanimous joy from the south side of Chicago.

Hendricks began treatment on January 9 and he kept his well-wishers informed of his progress through regular updates on Instagram. On April 3, he announced that he had received his final round of chemotherapy to combat the disease. In that post, he thanked his doctors, wife, family, friends, and fans, saying:

"Your support kept me going. You kept me in the right frame of mind to beat this. Your encouragement made a bigger difference than you will ever know. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

The love goes both ways if replies to Hendrick's cancer-free announcement are any indication.

The White Sox reportedly promised privacy to Liam Hendricks upon his diagnosis and would not rush him back to the team until he was ready. However, the White Sox closer, who saved an American League-best 38 saves in 2021 and 37 in 2022, was at the team's Spring Training facility in Arizona and reportedly threw a few bullpen sessions.

Chicago teammate Lance Lynn was later quoted as saying that Hendricks expected to return to the field in May. However, the team was hopeful for a June debut as good news about his progress continued to stream in.

Good news travels fast. Well-wishes streamed in from around the world after Liam Hendricks — a native Australian — made his cancer-free proclamation.

Liam Hendricks bounced around before stardom

Liam Hendricks started for a time with the Kansas City Royals

Hendricks was far from an overnight sensation. He made his MLB debut with the Minnesota Twins in 2011 as a starter with poor results. He also started for the Kansas City Royals before the Toronto Blue Jays moved him to the bullpen in 2014.

His numbers improved with Toronto and the Oakland Athletics, who continued to use him largely out of the bullpen through 2018.

It wasn't until 2019 that Hendricks rose to the role of closer. He saved 25 games that season and earned his first All-Star Game nod.

On January 11, 2021, Hendricks signed a three-year, $54 million free-agent contract with the White Sox. Now, at the age of 34, he looks to return to his role as one of the top closers in all of baseball.

