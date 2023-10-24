The Texas Rangers handed the Houston Astros a Game 7 defeat that will be remembered for ages. A crushing 11-4 victory denied the Astros a third successive World Series appearance. But personally for Chas McCormick, his wounds are more physical than mental as he was drilled in the leg by reliever Aroldis Chapman.

The Rangers-Astros ALCS series will go down as one of the most fiercely contested battles in history. The in-state rivalry boiled over at different points. One major flashpoint came in Game 5 when both benches and bullpens cleared after Bryan Abreu hit Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia with a fastball.

Abreu was subsequently suspended by the MLB for two games but that was postponed to the 2024 regular season following the Astros' appeal. But a similar incident occurred in the sixth inning in Game 7 as Abreu hit Mitch Garver in the ribs.

The favor was returned by Aroldis Chapman. As outfielder Chas McCormick took to the box for his last at-bat of the season in the eighth inning with the game already out of reach for the Astros, he was hit by a 104 mph fastball that seemed intentional. McCormick hobbled to first base.

Fans were not impressed with Chapman's tactics as they felt it was a personal blow to intentionally hurt the Astros batter. However, some felt it was justified on behalf of Texas:

Astros-Rangers rivalry may never be the same after this series

These types of encounters are expected to intensify the rivalry between the two division opponents. They were inseparable throughout the regular season with identical 90-72 records. Houston edged Texas on head-to-head but the latter came back to win their postseason encounter.

If the Rangers end up winning the World Series it'll be a major blow for the Astros as the title will remain with the Lone Star State but not in Houston. They will definitely look to exact revenge next season.