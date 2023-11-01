The Arizona Diamondbacks have come under severe mockery from MLB fans after their horrible start to Game 4 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers. After losing Game 3 of the series in Phoenix, Arizona fans were hoping for a strong response from their team but they failed to come up with any. MLB fans have taken the opportunity to troll the Diamondbacks over social media for their dismal performance in home soil.

Despite losing the first game of the World Series against the Rangers, the Arizona Diamondbacks responded with a convincing 9-1 victory in Game 2 to tie the series.

That gave them an opportunity to finish the series over the next three games on home soil. However, they went on to lose Game 3 with a disappointing 3-1 defeat and now seems to have completely crumbled in the Game 4 of the series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Ketel Marte started his night with a single in the first to extend his hit streak, things went south from there pretty fast for the Diamondbacks. The Rangers offence hit five runs each in the second and third inning to take a 10-0 lead on the night.

Marcus Semien and Corey Seager both hit homers to put the Texans in a commanding lead. The Arizona team's disastrous outing has resulted in MLB fans taking to social media to share their reactions and troll the team.

"They are bums," wrote one fan on Twitter. "No fight left in them," added another.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Marcus Semien demolishes the Arizona Diamondbacks over two innings in Game 4

Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien has blown away the Arizona Diamondbacks bullpen over two high scoring innings in Game 4 of the World Series. The slugger put the Rangers on the board with a two-run triple in the second before launching a three-run homer in the third to make the score 10-0 in the first three innings of the game.

Shortstop Corey Seager also contributed with a two-run home run in the second inning, leaving the Diamondbacks with a mountain to climb which seems almost impossible now. As of writing, the Rangers look set for a comprehensive victory, with the scoreline 10-1 towards the end of the 6th inning.