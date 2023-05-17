Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider came under fire from MLB fans after a 6-3 defeat to the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

The Blue Jays manager was seen shouting "shut up fat boy" from the dugout, which did not enthuse fans. With the Blue Jays trailing for the second straight game, it's understandable that tensions were high in the dugout, and tempers flared. However, the incident caught the attention of MLB fans who took to social media to share their reactions.

With the Yankees 1-0 up at the top of the third, Schneider was seen yelling "shut up fat boy" at one of the Yankees players. Fans shared their thoughts on the incident on social media.

"Has he looked in the mirror or in his own clubhouse?," tweeted one fan.

"Must be talking to Manoah or Kirk," added another.

Here are the top reactions on Twitter:

gabe @PlayoffTanaka_ "shut up, shut up fat boy, shut up" -Blue Jays manager John Schneider, not sure who's talking to tho lol "shut up, shut up fat boy, shut up" -Blue Jays manager John Schneider, not sure who's talking to tho lol https://t.co/JAMJnPYuMB

🐐 @ExtendVolpe @PlayoffTanaka_ Must be talking to Manoah or Kirk @PlayoffTanaka_ Must be talking to Manoah or Kirk

BrighterDark @BrighterrDark @PlayoffTanaka_ This is what happens when judge doesn't look to his dug out and still goes 400+ on yo ass @PlayoffTanaka_ This is what happens when judge doesn't look to his dug out and still goes 400+ on yo ass 😂😂

Chris Garry 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 @Cgarry1022 @PlayoffTanaka_ He’s fat shaming? It’s 20 something, and this guy is fat shaming? He should be thrown out of baseball! There’s no place for disgusting acts like this! @PlayoffTanaka_ He’s fat shaming? It’s 20 something, and this guy is fat shaming? He should be thrown out of baseball! There’s no place for disgusting acts like this!

Tommy 🇮🇹🇺🇸 @1tzTommy @PlayoffTanaka_ Acting like his team doesn’t have the most overweight players in baseball @PlayoffTanaka_ Acting like his team doesn’t have the most overweight players in baseball

🌎 @BoltUpDerwin @PlayoffTanaka_ Schneider calling someone fat is peak irony @PlayoffTanaka_ Schneider calling someone fat is peak irony

Schneider was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2002 MLB draft and went to play several seasons of minor league baseball for them. He underwent a surgery in 2006 and tried to make his return the next year.

He was unsuccessful in returning to play after suffering three concussions. Subsequently, Schneider announced his retirement after the 2007 season and joined the Blue Jays as a catching instructor.

After several years in various minor league roles for the Blue Jays, Schneider was appointed the coach of the MLB team in 2019. Three years later, the Blue Jays fired manager Charlie Montoyo and appointed Schneider. He had a decent season in 2022, finishing second in the AL East, but has struggled this year.

John Schneider and Blue Jays continue their inconsistent run in MLB

The Toronto Blue Jays have had a tough season, struggling to recapture their form from last year.

They entered the series against the New York Yankees after sweeping the high-flying Atlanta Braves but have been underwhelming in the opening two games. Given their performances over the last two days, it's understandable to see John Schneider losing his temper in the dugout.

In a tricky MLB season, John Schneider and Co. seem to be taking one step forward but two steps back.

