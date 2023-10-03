MLB insider Jeff Passan dropped a fresh rap on the Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena, who helped the Rays reach the playoffs. Passan tried to rap a few lines, going beyond his forte, to impress fans with his rapping skills. However, fans did not hesitate to comment on Passan's take on something he's not used to.

Jeff Passan posted on his social media 'Album dropping soon' a few moments later to his trailer on Arozarena's rap released by a baseball account 'Talkin' Baseball'.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Talkin' Baseball shared his rap on their official account. A number of fans were in line to share some witty feedback for Jeff's latest post.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Unfortunate because it's terrible"

Expand Tweet

"This might be the worst thing to air on television ever"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Tampa Bay Rays will play against the Texas Rangers in their remaining two games of the AL Wild Card series. Rangers beat Rays 4-0 in game 1. However, Arozarena is having a good 2023 season with a batting average of .254, he has hit 23 home runs so far.

Randy Arozarena's mother Sandra González cheers for son in AL Wild Card series game 1

Sandra González flew all the way from Mexico to see his son play in for the Rays in the AL Wild Card series. Morever, she received the citizenship of the United States of America recently.

Expand Tweet

Jomboy Media took to X, formerly Twitter.

"Randy Arozarena's mom got her Visa last week. She flew in from Mexico and is going to watch Randy play in the big leagues for the first time today. And she's throwing out the first pitch!"

Rays honored Arozarena's mother as she threw the ceremonial first pitch in the first game she attended to cheer for his son against the Rangers.

Expand Tweet