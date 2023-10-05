The Milwaukee Brewers faced a decisive Game 2 against the Arizona Diamondbacks in their National League wild-card series, with their postseason hanging in the balance. Unfortunately, the Brewers couldn't secure a victory, falling short with a 5-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Expand Tweet

"Why did I ever get my hopes up." - Tweeted one disappointed fan.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Frauds every year." - Commented another angry fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The game started with high hopes for the Brewers as they took an early lead in the first inning. Christian Yelich's leadoff single and a patient at-bat by Carlos Santana set the stage for a two-run inning. Sal Frelick's sacrifice fly and Willy Adames' RBI single gave the Brewers a 2-0 advantage.

However, as the game progressed, the Diamondbacks mounted a comeback. In the fifth inning, Alek Thomas's home run narrowed the Brewers' lead to 2-1. The pivotal moment came in the sixth inning when the Diamondbacks seized control. Abner Uribe struggled on the mound, leading to a series of events that allowed Arizona to score three more runs, taking a 4-2 lead.

The Milwaukee Brewers couldn’t retake their lead and were scoreless after the first inning.

The Brewers' offense faced challenges, leaving runners on base and struggling to capitalize on opportunities. The Diamondbacks' bullpen held firm, and despite some late-game efforts, the Brewers couldn't mount a comeback.

The game concluded with a final score of 5-2, marking the end of the Brewers' 2023 MLB season. The disappointment of another postseason exit loomed large, leaving fans with questions about the team's future, including discussions about the managerial position.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Common Brewers playoff L"

Expand Tweet

The Arizona Diamondbacks secured a 2-0 series victory and advanced to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series. For the Brewers, it was a bitter end to a season that had seen them clinch a division championship but falter in the postseason once again. As fans reflected on the game, there was a mix of frustration, optimism for the future, and a sense of what might have been for the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2023 season.