Former MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer is having a tough start to life in Japan after his prolonged absence from professional baseball. After being released from his contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in January 2023, Bauer signed for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in Japan last month.

While there has been considerable buzz over the former Cy Young Award winner in Japan, his performances have not been as expected so far. Bauer has struggled from the mound and MLB fans took the chance to take a shot at him.

Trevor Bauer was one of the most notable pitchers in MLB until 2021. He had won almost everything there was to win for a pitcher since his debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2012. However, he got caught on the wrong side of the news when he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2021.

The following year, he was suspended by the MLB for two whole seasons in April 2021 after which he never returned to play in the US.

After being released from his contract by the Dodgers at the beginning of the year, Trevor Bauer joined the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in the Nippon Professional Baseball league in Japan. While he had a decent game for them in his first outing for his new team, he had a night to forget the second time around.

Bauer ended his night against the Yomiuri Giants with a disappointing 6.0 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 8 K and 103 PI. While it is natural for players to need an adjustment period in a new team and league, MLB fans did not miss their opportunity to roast him.

"This dude sucks on and off the field," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Get ready to learn czech buddy," added another.

Trevor Bauer confident of his ability to return to his best in the NPB

Bauer had said that he has kept himself ready to return to action during his absence and that he felt that he'll return to form in no time. However, that has not been the case so far.

He made his return to the professional game in steps, after playing a few minor league game in Japan, but his latest performance shows that he's not back to his best yet. Only time will tell how his career in the NPB will turn out.

