The lack of excitement surrounding Vladimir Guerrero Jr. joining the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game is not one we expected. Guerrero Jr. opted to sit out of the 2021 and 2022 derbies, but will be one of the participants at the 2023 edition.

He made a name for himself at the 2019 event when he hit what is still a record 91 homers. However, he fell just short of Pete Alonso of the New York Mets in a tightly contested final. The Toronto Blue Jays star was only 20 years old at the time of the achievement.

His compatriot, Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners, joins Guerrero Jr. as the only other player to have commited to the Derby so far. Expect some of the league's big names to throw their hats in the ring before the All-Star Game weekend begins on July 7.

MLB fans took to Twitter after the announcement, with many surprised to see the Canadian-Dominican joining some of baseball's big name stars.

Guerrero Jr. is in the midst of a poor season for his usual high standards.

The two-time All-Star is slashing .280/.349/.447 on the year. He currently ranks third in the Toronto Blue Jays roster in home runs (11) and fifth in runs (35).

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. led the league in home runs in 2021

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates his three run home run at the Rogers Centre

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has failed to find any consistency with the bat this year. He currently ranks 67th in the MLB with just 11 home runs after 78 games. He is on pace for just 22 home runs this season, a significant drop from the 32 he hit last year.

His career-high came in 2021 when he recorded 48 homers in 161 regular-season games. That year, he led the league in home runs (tied with Salvador Perez of the Kansas CIty Royals) and finished sixth overall in RBIs.

There is no doubting Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s power. On his day, he can hang with the best in the world. This season, however, it appears as if he has qualified for the prestigious event based on past achievements. It will be intereting to see how the righty slugger handles himself among some of the MLB's top power-hitters.

