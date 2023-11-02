MLB fans took their chance to roast the Arizona Diamondbacks for crumbling to the Texas Rangers in Game 5 of their World Series. The Diamondbacks entered the game after losing two games at home and with their backs against the wall on Wednesday. While the game was a tight affair in the first half, the Rangers managed to take a lead in the seventh and went on to finish the game in the ninth. Fans across the country have to social media to blast the home team's dismal performance.

While MLB fans across the country hoped and looked forward to an action-packed Game 5 of the series with the Arizona team fighting for their lives, many were left disappointed. It turned out that the home side didn't have much of a fight left in them as they slowly but surely crumbled to the Rangers.

While both teams failed to get on the scoreboard in the first six innings of the game, Mitch Garver broke the deadlock with an RBI single in the sixth to give the Rangers the lead. The D-backs failed to respond and the Texans finished off the game with four runs in the ninth to take the World Series. Most neutral fans were left disappointed with the lackluster performance from the Arizona side and blasted the team on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Enjoy 20 more years of irrelevancy," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Folding like lawn chairs," added another.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Diamondbacks throw away the World Series in ninth inning of Game 5

Entering the ninth innings of Game 5 of the 2023 World Series trailing by a run, the Arizona Diamondbacks decided to give the ball to pitcher Paul Sewald. Unfortunately, the Rangers offence made quick work of the closer with a two-run single from Jonah Heim and a two-run home run from Marcus Semien.

It was enough to take the game away from the Arizona team as Josh Sborz completed the job for the Texas Rangers in the bottom of the ninth. The Rangers have now made their way into MLB history by winning their first ever World Series title.