Francisco Lindor finally delivered on his promise as he got teammate Jeff McNeil a car for having won the 2022 NL batting title. Throughout this season he was quizzed about it and he finally kept his word, but fans aren't overtly ecstatic about the 'gift'.

It started as a casual conversation in the Mets clubhouse in May of 2022 when Jeff McNeil was high on the charts of National League batters. Immediately in the next game, he hit 2-4 to improve his average to a staggering .348. By the end of the season, he recorded .326 which was enough to beat Los Angeles Dodgers legend Freddie Freeman by one percentage point.

As per the bet, Francisco Lindor was supposed to gift his friend a car. Throughout the 2023 season, when asked about the bet, the shortstop was hushed about it, not revealing too much. He had said he would keep his word, but he didn't know when or where.

That moment finally came as McNeil showed off his new car a blue Ford Bronco Sport:

But baseball fans weren't exactly happy with the choice of gift by Lindor as they felt it was a little less expensive than what Lindor could have afforded. They took to X, formerly Twitter, to give their honest opinions:

"Lindor so cheap, he could buy him a Lambo," one fan wrote.

While another fan said, "That’s a ford bronco sport aka a ford escape bro couldn’t even buy him a real bronco."

Here are a few other reactions:

Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil vital for Mets rebuild

The New York Mets underperformed heavily this season finishing with an under .500 PCT. With a record payroll, Steve Cohen's side was humbled. This signaled a slew of changes as the Mets look to have a better 2024. Although the core of the offensive lineup seems to remain as players like Lindor and McNeil are expected to take more responsibility alongside Pete Alonso, if the latter chooses to stay.

