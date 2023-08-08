The Baltimore Orioles have received severe criticism for their treament of broadcaster Kevin Brown following his comments about the team's history.

The incident occured on July 23 ahead of the Orioles' final game of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays. It has been revealed that Brown was only following the game notes, which are put together by the team’s public relations staff.

MLB fans took to social media to make their feelings on the matter heard.

"Orioles suck in Tampa Bay. Period. What a stupid decision!" tweeted one.

"This is ridiculous," added another.

Here are the top Twitter reactions:

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown has been suspended indefinitely for making these comments about the Orioles' record against the Rays pic.twitter.com/uoSnReAI7S

ABC123HOCKEY @ABC123HOCKEY @pwilliamsAHL Orioles suck in Tampa Bay. Period. What a stupid decision!

Alex D’Agostino @AlexDagAZ @JomboyMedia What was he supposed to do make up different statistics so the team didn’t sound bad?

PSU Everything @PSU_Strong @JomboyMedia Don’t get why he would be suspended and not the producers and directors? They set this up, not him?

PSU Everything @PSU_Strong @JomboyMedia Also no one should be suspended over this, just don’t get why he was the fall guy.

Tyler Moody @realtylermoody @JomboyMedia Anyone else listen to this three times thinking you missed something?

JakeFromStateFarm206 @statefarm_206 @JomboyMedia What did he say to get fired ? I’m so confused

HorBull @HorBull @JomboyMedia He got suspended for DOING HIS JOB…

Anthony Mayhem @anthony09087 @JomboyMedia I’m not a fan of either team, but my take from this commentary is that the O’s were abysmal just a few years ago. The tide has since changed and the team is in a much better place now. But ownership sees it as an attack against the team, which wasn’t the case. My advice, sell the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Baseball U ® @BaseballU @JomboyMedia All he did was listed facts and told the truth. Sounds about right in today's day and age.

gojohnnyo @gojohnnyo @JomboyMedia Um what is exactly was so offensive? Feel for this guy as that was not deserved. Shame on the Orioles ownership.

Kevin Brown has been a part of the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) since 2019, a regional sports network owned by the Baltimore Orioles.

He rose to prominence in the last two years after getting the job following a major shakeup in the MASN ahead of the 2021 MLB season.

The controversy around his suspension arose since it was revealed that Brown was only following the game notes, the subject matter for announcers which are conpiled by the franchise's public relations team.

Hence, it's a harsh and irrational move to pin the blame on announcer who was only doing his job. MLB fans, understandably, did not take that lightly as they voiced their support for Brown.

MLB world comes together in support of Kevin Brown

It is not only the fans but the broadcasters and reporters from several MLB teams who have spoken out in support of Kevin Brown.

The Baltimore Orioles have refused to comment on the matter, though, and it's not yet clear if Brown will return from his indefinite suspension or not. Nonetheless, the entire episode has received a lot of attention from the media, and the organization will likely have to explain themselves sooner or later for their actions.