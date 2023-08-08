The Baltimore Orioles have received severe criticism for their treament of broadcaster Kevin Brown following his comments about the team's history.
The incident occured on July 23 ahead of the Orioles' final game of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays. It has been revealed that Brown was only following the game notes, which are put together by the team’s public relations staff.
MLB fans took to social media to make their feelings on the matter heard.
"Orioles suck in Tampa Bay. Period. What a stupid decision!" tweeted one.
"This is ridiculous," added another.
Here are the top Twitter reactions:
Kevin Brown has been a part of the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) since 2019, a regional sports network owned by the Baltimore Orioles.
He rose to prominence in the last two years after getting the job following a major shakeup in the MASN ahead of the 2021 MLB season.
The controversy around his suspension arose since it was revealed that Brown was only following the game notes, the subject matter for announcers which are conpiled by the franchise's public relations team.
Hence, it's a harsh and irrational move to pin the blame on announcer who was only doing his job. MLB fans, understandably, did not take that lightly as they voiced their support for Brown.
MLB world comes together in support of Kevin Brown
It is not only the fans but the broadcasters and reporters from several MLB teams who have spoken out in support of Kevin Brown.
The Baltimore Orioles have refused to comment on the matter, though, and it's not yet clear if Brown will return from his indefinite suspension or not. Nonetheless, the entire episode has received a lot of attention from the media, and the organization will likely have to explain themselves sooner or later for their actions.