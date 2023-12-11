Toronto Blue Jays fans were left devasted after Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani signed for the Dodgers despite being slated to join the Blue Jays. Cody Bellinger has emerged as the latest MLB star to be linked with a move with the team.

Bellinger, one of the high-profile free agents has been on the shopping list of several sides but the latest Instagram post from his fiancée has ignited speculations of his move to Toronto.

Chase Carter shared a picture of Toronto in her Instagram story and MLB fans cannot keep calm, linking the Blue Jays as the 2019 NL MVP's next destination.

"Cody Bellinger’s fiancée posted this photo from Toronto on her Instagram story"

The latest post has created a buzz among baseball fans with a section of fans wary of the latest Ohtani saga and joking that the former Cubs OF might end up joining his former side Dodgers just like Ohtani.

Fans also blasted the rumors of Bellinger joining Toronto after the chaos created by Ohtani's Blue Jays speculation.

Blue Jays emerge as potential destination for Cody Bellinger after Shohei Ohtani's Dodger move

Bellinger's stint with the Chicago Cubs came to an end after the two-time All-Star elected for free agency earlier this year. While a reunion with the Cubs is not out of the picture, the Blue Jays missing out on Ohtani has made Bellinger a prime candidate for a Toronto switch.

