Of late, MLB umpires have failed to live up to their reputation, with fans demanding robot umpires replace them in order to get rid of the array of wrong calls that the umpires have been making recently.

In the top of the ninth innings, the Washington Nationals found themselves trailing 8-3. Despite managing to score a run and loading the bases with two outs, the Seattle Mariners brought in their closer Paul Sewald to seal the victory.

Sewald faced Jeimer Candelario, and after gaining a 1-2 count, he threw a sweeping pitch that seemingly missed the plate entirely. However, home plate umpire Mark Carlson disregarded the pitch's location and called it strike three, ultimately concluding the game.

Although plays on the bases are subject to challenge, balls and strikes remain non-reviewable. While the Automatic Ball-Strike system has proven effective in Minor League Baseball, the MLB has not implemented it and Commissioner Rob Manfred has stated that it will not be introduced in 2024.

Talkin’ Baseball’s official Twitter page shared a snippet of Mark Carlson’s call:

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Can't be having games end on calls like this Can't be having games end on calls like this https://t.co/xsG73IY2sQ

"Can't be having games end on calls like this" - Talkin' Baseball posted.

However, despite the absence of robot umpires next year, there is a significant demand from MLB fans for their implementation.

Wrong calls by MLB umpires seem to be increasing at an alarming rate

With the potential emergence of robot umpires, MLB umpires now face heightened scrutiny. The availability of technology that can accurately determine balls and strikes without significantly impacting the outcome of a game suggests that its implementation may be imminent.

However, until that time comes, every single call made by umpires remains subject to close examination.

The struggles of Major League Baseball's umpires in accurately calling balls and strikes this season are widely acknowledged. Recognizing the inherent presence of human error, it is understood that umpires will inevitably make mistakes on certain calls.

However, the significance of these errors has been amplified due to the intense scrutiny they face on social media platforms, where they are closely scrutinized and audited.

Such occurrences have become a regular part of the league's daily proceedings. The question remains whether Commissioner Rob Manfred and Major League Baseball will take any measures in response to address these concerns and improve the situation.

