MLB umpire Marvin Hudson has been under immense critcism from fans after his display during Sunday's encounter between the New York Mets and the Colorado Rockies.
In a game that ultimately ended 13-6 in favor of the Rockies, Hudson made a total of 20 wrong calls. This is a very large number for a professional umpire in the major leagues.
People have every right to be angry and fans didn't hold back while voicing their feelings in social media.
Marvin Hudson is a veteran umpire who has been overseeing games in the MLB since 1998. He has umpired two All-Star games in 2004 and 2018 while also being an umpire in the World Series in 2016 and 2020. His extensive experience makes his display on Sunday even worse.
How long can Marvin Hudson and other umpires get away with mistakes before the MLB makes a change?
Marvin Hudson is usually known for his calm demeanour and confident calls. However, he had a night to forget while working behind the plate in the Mets-Rockies game where he missed 20 balls and strike calls. Moreover, he is the fifth umpire to do so in this season alone.
This has put the spotlight on all umpires missing calls. This statistic has rekindled the debate on whether the sport should have a computerised system to call strikes and balls in the major leagues.
The MLB is already experimenting a new automated ball-strike system in the minor leagues with great success. It seems only a matter of time until it is used in the major leagues as well.
Until then, the current umpires need to improve their performances, as their calls play a huge role in how a game turns out.