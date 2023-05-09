MLB umpire Marvin Hudson has been under immense critcism from fans after his display during Sunday's encounter between the New York Mets and the Colorado Rockies.

In a game that ultimately ended 13-6 in favor of the Rockies, Hudson made a total of 20 wrong calls. This is a very large number for a professional umpire in the major leagues.

People have every right to be angry and fans didn't hold back while voicing their feelings in social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Codify @CodifyBaseball

(miss graphic via Marvin Hudson missed 20 balls & strikes calls yesterday and is the 5th ump to miss that many in a game this year.(miss graphic via @UmpScorecards Marvin Hudson missed 20 balls & strikes calls yesterday and is the 5th ump to miss that many in a game this year.(miss graphic via @UmpScorecards) https://t.co/QhCsZq61Yj

Rivka Boord @rivka_boord @CodifyBaseball @UmpScorecards This would've been funny if it wasn't infuriating. An ump with a game like this should be suspended @CodifyBaseball @UmpScorecards This would've been funny if it wasn't infuriating. An ump with a game like this should be suspended

Todd Osborne @ToddWOsborne @CodifyBaseball @UmpScorecards What failure looks like for the sport. MLB must fix. The official cannot be the weakest link in chain especially when tech exists to solve the problem. Plate umpire has enough other challenges, take the ball/strike call away. Game will be better & (hopefully) job will be easier. @CodifyBaseball @UmpScorecards What failure looks like for the sport. MLB must fix. The official cannot be the weakest link in chain especially when tech exists to solve the problem. Plate umpire has enough other challenges, take the ball/strike call away. Game will be better & (hopefully) job will be easier.

Robert Chambers @robertcAz @CodifyBaseball @UmpScorecards I think the pitch clock is just a dodge so people don't pay any attention to how terrible the Umpires are at calling balls and strikes. Although I do love how it speeds up the game @CodifyBaseball @UmpScorecards I think the pitch clock is just a dodge so people don't pay any attention to how terrible the Umpires are at calling balls and strikes. Although I do love how it speeds up the game

FireRobManfred @cwrozzi @CodifyBaseball @UmpScorecards How embarrassing for MLB. The umpires are forcing MLB to implement the Automated Ball-Strike System. @CodifyBaseball @UmpScorecards How embarrassing for MLB. The umpires are forcing MLB to implement the Automated Ball-Strike System.

Eckhard Gerdes @egerdes @CodifyBaseball @UmpScorecards MLB needs to institute a promotion and relegation policy for umps. Send the bad umps down to A ball! @CodifyBaseball @UmpScorecards MLB needs to institute a promotion and relegation policy for umps. Send the bad umps down to A ball!

John Dickinson @jdgbpfan12 @CodifyBaseball @UmpScorecards The ump consistently called outside breaking balls as strikes against the right handed batters , so they should have adjusted , regardless of the bad calls. And you have to respect Wynn (catcher) for framing the pitches. @CodifyBaseball @UmpScorecards The ump consistently called outside breaking balls as strikes against the right handed batters , so they should have adjusted , regardless of the bad calls. And you have to respect Wynn (catcher) for framing the pitches.

Bryan H @beardedoneof513 Codify @CodifyBaseball

(miss graphic via Marvin Hudson missed 20 balls & strikes calls yesterday and is the 5th ump to miss that many in a game this year.(miss graphic via @UmpScorecards Marvin Hudson missed 20 balls & strikes calls yesterday and is the 5th ump to miss that many in a game this year.(miss graphic via @UmpScorecards) https://t.co/QhCsZq61Yj This seems problematic twitter.com/codifybaseball… This seems problematic twitter.com/codifybaseball…

Marvin Hudson is a veteran umpire who has been overseeing games in the MLB since 1998. He has umpired two All-Star games in 2004 and 2018 while also being an umpire in the World Series in 2016 and 2020. His extensive experience makes his display on Sunday even worse.

How long can Marvin Hudson and other umpires get away with mistakes before the MLB makes a change?

Marvin Hudson is usually known for his calm demeanour and confident calls. However, he had a night to forget while working behind the plate in the Mets-Rockies game where he missed 20 balls and strike calls. Moreover, he is the fifth umpire to do so in this season alone.

This has put the spotlight on all umpires missing calls. This statistic has rekindled the debate on whether the sport should have a computerised system to call strikes and balls in the major leagues.

The MLB is already experimenting a new automated ball-strike system in the minor leagues with great success. It seems only a matter of time until it is used in the major leagues as well.

Until then, the current umpires need to improve their performances, as their calls play a huge role in how a game turns out.

Poll : 0 votes