The new Citi Field video board briefly malfunctioned during an at-bat in the sixth inning, with the Tampa Bay Rays leading against the New York Mets 6-1 on Tuesday night.

The glitch caused a momentary pause in the game. When it turned back on, the Mets faced their worst nightmare, as the Rays logo was displayed on the entire screen.

Mets fans were already having a bad day after seeing Justin Verlander off the field owing to his disappointing performance. Jose Siri scored a home run, giving the Tampa Bay Rays a 7-1 lead, helping them win 8-5. Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo posted about the incident on Twitter.

MLB fans had a field day discussing about the Citi Field video board malfunction on Twitter. Fans also dissected the Mets' poor performance on the field and about the low attendance.

Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

kap @hopefulmetsfan



Why are the Mets struggling in 2023?

New York Mets have struggled this season.

The New York Mets find themselves in a challenging situation at the start of the 2023 season. Despite high hopes and a talented roster, the team has struggled for consistency and wins. While fans expected a strong start, the team's slow start has left many disappointed.

Several factors may be contributing to the team's early-season woes. Injuries to key players have undoubtedly disrupted the lineup and hindered their ability to perform at full potential. Additionally, players who were expected to make significant contributions have struggled to find their rhythm, leading to inconsistent on-field performances.

The team's pitching staff, often considered a strength, has encountered difficulties, with some pitchers failing to deliver the expected results. That has placed additional pressure on the offense to compensate for any shortcomings.

However, it's crucial to remember that a long baseball season has numerous ups and downs. The team still has ample time to turn things around and regain their footing. Adjustments can be made, both in terms of player performance and strategic decisions, to address issues inhibiting the team.

Eventually, the team must remain focused and resilient during this challenging period. With their talent and potential, the Mets have the ability to overcome their slow start and make a significant impact as the season progresses.

