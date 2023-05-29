This weekend was a nightmare for the Chicago Cubs as they lost to the Cincinnati Reds.

On Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs suffered an 8-5 loss to the Reds, who departed from the welcoming grounds of the Friendly Confines after accomplishing a clean sweep of their divisional rivals in Chicago for the first time since August 2013.

To make matters worse, a dumpster caught fire at the Cub's home field as if foreshadowing the Cubs luck on field this season.

"In a telling sign of the season, a dumpster caught fire at Wrigley Field Yesterday" - the Reddit post said.

MLB fans on Reddit wasted no time drawing comparisons between the incident and their catastrophic on-field mishap.

"Must be the doors leading to the bullpen" - one fan said.

"Bound to happen with the reds and the cubs playing in the same park" - another fan commented.

During the two teams' previous encounter, when the Reds visited Wrigley Field and swept the Cubs, the latter team was in the initial phases of a reconstruction period, while Cincinnati was steadily progressing towards a Wild Card playoff spot.

Consequently, the Cubs slipped to the fifth position in the National League Central standings, which is a setback in a season that commenced with aspirations of reaching October baseball as the ultimate objective.

Following their weekend performance, Chicago finds itself positioned at the bottom of the National League Central standings. With a record of 22-30, the team currently trails the Milwaukee Brewers by 5.5 games for the top spot.

In comparison, the Cincinnati Reds hold a 1.5-game advantage over the Cubs, boasting a record of 24-29. The Chicago Cubs must reverse their fortunes promptly, as they possess greater potential than what was demonstrated in this series.

The Chicago Cubs' centennial celebration that had ended up in a dumpster

A general view of Wrigley Field as the Chicago Cubs take on the Philadelphia Phillies on July 26, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. The Phillies defeated the Cubs 11-5. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

In honor of Wrigley Field's centennial celebration, the Cubs had commemorated the occasion by commissioning a colossal edible replica called "The Edible Confines."

This cake, measuring 5 feet by 5 feet and weighing a staggering 400 pounds, was meticulously crafted over six days by a team of four bakers. Regrettably, much like the dashed hopes and dreams of countless Chicago Cubs fans over the past century, it met an unceremonious fate after just one day.

The cake's destiny took a somber turn when Reddit user ChewysDingleberrys, who worked at the Field Museum, shared poignant images of the cake awaiting disposal, patiently enduring its fate until a forklift arrived.

