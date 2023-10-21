Jose Altuve pulled the Houston Astros to a victory with a three-run clutch homer in their American League Championship Series game against the Texas Rangers on Friday. While the Rangers took a 4-2 lead in the sixth inning, Altuve's moonshot turned the tide and won the game for the Astros. Houston fans went crazy after the game, as their team came back from the jaws of defeat to take the lead in the series.

Jose Altuve started his MLB career with the Houston Astros in 2011, making him the longest tenured current member of the team. During that time, he has been an integral part of their success, winning two World Series titles while also bagging an AL MVP award, among several other individual accolades. While most of the Astros lineup struggled over the course of the season, he seems to be coming alive in the postseason.

The Houston Astros have really left their best performances until the very end of this season. Having barely qualified for the postseason in the last week of the regular season, they went 2-0 down in the ALCS against the Rangers before winning three in a row to make a comeback.

In Game 5 too, the Astros looked to be down and out before Altuve hit a three-run go ahead homer that changed the course of the game, sending fans wild over social media.

"Dude is beyond clutch," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Put him in the HOF I can’t believe this," added another.

Jose Altuve has certainly taken over the headlines after Friday's ALCS game against the Texas Rangers with his three-run blast in the ninth to hand the Houston Astros the win.

However, things were looking pretty bleak before that as Houston's starting pitcher Justin Verlander was taken to the stands by the Rangers. Things could have turned out very differently for them without the crucial hit that won them the game.

Altuve's remarkable clutch hit is a testament to the Astros' mentality in tough situations and their immense experience in the MLB postseason. As they continue to grow at the deep end of the season, they are only one win away from making another appearance in the World Series.