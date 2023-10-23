ALCS Game 6 between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers is underway at Minute Maid Park. However, amid this intense clash, a supporter caught Mitch Garver's home run bare-handed, to which fans reacted on social media.

After Yordan Alvarez drove in the game's first run, the Rangers designated hitter Mitch Garver evaporated Houston's lead with a home run to right field. A fan in an LSU Tigers jersey caught the ball bare-handed in the stands, leaving social media shocked.

As reactions started to pile up, one fan asked the organization to sign the supporter.

"Sign him."

Another fan reacted:

"LSU fans just built different."

Here are some other fan reactions:

The Texas Rangers, who are trailing 3-2, will have a tough challenge in Game 6 as the Astros will aim to eliminate them in front of their home crowd. For the Astros, southpaw, Framber Valdez will be in action, whereas on the other hand, Rangers' ace Nathan Eovaldi will start the proceedings for Texas.

Interestingly, in ALCS Game 2 where it was the same matchup, Eovaldi was sensational and took a victory over Valdez.

Mitch Garver's postseason stats

The 32-year-old catcher was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the ninth round of the MLB draft. He made his debut in August 2017 and in the following season, he became the Twins' primary catcher.

On March 12, 2022, he was traded to the Rangers for Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ronny Henríquez.

In his career, he is slashing .252/.342./483 along with 359 hits and 82 home runs. In the postseason, he slashes .200/.273/.300 recording nine RBIs and one home run.

During the 2023 postseason, Mitch Garver has a .222 batting average with 6 hits, 8 RBIs, 4 runs scored, and 1 home run in 7 games played. In the ongoing ALCS series, prior to this game, he was hitting .118 with 2 hits, an RBI, and a run scored in 5 games in the 2023 ALCS.