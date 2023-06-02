Three members of Team Korea have apologized for going out for drinks on a couple of nights during the World Baseball Classic in March.

The improprieties occurred while the team was in Tokyo. The three players compete in the Korea Baseball Organization. SSG Landers pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun, NC Dinos pitcher Lee Yong-chan and Doosan Bears pitcher Jeong Cheol-won all confirmed an earlier media report that they had gone out for drinks during the preliminary round of the WBC.

Former Cardinal Kim Kwang-hyun has been removed from the SSG Landers' active roster in the KBO because of this



(h/t @Shawn_Spradling)

Kim, a pitcher who played with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2020 and 2021, has been removed from the SSG Landers' active roster because of the cocktail scandal. MLB fans are having a difficult time wrapping their minds around the ordeal.

The report claimed that the trio went out on March 8, the evening before Korea played Team Australia in their first World Baseball Classic game, and again on March 9, the day before Korea played eventual WBC champion Team Japan.

The three players admitted to going out, but disputed the dates named in the report. The trio said they had gone out on March 7, and then after the game against Japan on March 10.

While the KBO has no guidelines for sanctioning players for drinking while playing with the national team, the league does have an "act with honor and dignity" clause regarding players representing the country in international play.

Kim read a prepared statement during a press conference to address the incidents in question. He said:

"I'd like to apologize to all fans of baseball and my fellow players from the bottom of my heart for acting so foolishly during the national team tournament," Kim read from a statement. "I regret not exercising my self-control as a veteran of the team."

Team Korea disappointed at the World Baseball Classic

Korea players celebrate the team's victory in the World Baseball Classic Pool B game between Korea and China at Tokyo Dome on March 13, 2023

Korea did not advance out of Pool B in the WBC, finishing the tournament with a 2-2 record.

