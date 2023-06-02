Create

MLB fans stupefied that three Korean players under fire for going out drinking during World Baseball Classic: "They did nothing wrong" 

By Tom Carothers
Modified Jun 02, 2023 21:16 GMT
Three members of Team Korea have apologized for going out for drinks on a couple of nights during the World Baseball Classic in March.

The improprieties occurred while the team was in Tokyo. The three players compete in the Korea Baseball Organization. SSG Landers pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun, NC Dinos pitcher Lee Yong-chan and Doosan Bears pitcher Jeong Cheol-won all confirmed an earlier media report that they had gone out for drinks during the preliminary round of the WBC.

Three Korean players are under scrutiny because they went out for drinks two nights during the World Baseball ClassicFormer Cardinal Kim Kwang-hyun has been removed from the SSG Landers' active roster in the KBO because of this(h/t @Shawn_Spradling) https://t.co/A6uwR2hQ5h

Kim, a pitcher who played with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2020 and 2021, has been removed from the SSG Landers' active roster because of the cocktail scandal. MLB fans are having a difficult time wrapping their minds around the ordeal.

@TalkinBaseball_ @Shawn_Spradling Free these guys, they did nothing wrong.
@TalkinBaseball_ @Shawn_Spradling Wait until they see MLB locker rooms after games
@TalkinBaseball_ @Shawn_Spradling Not DRINKS!!!!!!! OMG!!!!

The report claimed that the trio went out on March 8, the evening before Korea played Team Australia in their first World Baseball Classic game, and again on March 9, the day before Korea played eventual WBC champion Team Japan.

@TalkinBaseball_ @Shawn_Spradling Can't have a couple drinks? Lame
@TalkinBaseball_ @Shawn_Spradling So wait a minute… This the South Korean team or the North Korean team?
@TalkinBaseball_ @Shawn_Spradling Wrong on so many levels.

The three players admitted to going out, but disputed the dates named in the report. The trio said they had gone out on March 7, and then after the game against Japan on March 10.

While the KBO has no guidelines for sanctioning players for drinking while playing with the national team, the league does have an "act with honor and dignity" clause regarding players representing the country in international play.

@TalkinBaseball_ @Shawn_Spradling They should be under scrutiny because they went out for drinks only two nights and not every night.
@TalkinBaseball_ @Shawn_Spradling They had no shot against Japan let the boys have a couple drinks
@TalkinBaseball_ @Shawn_Spradling God forbid that they go out and… DRINK!!!!

Kim read a prepared statement during a press conference to address the incidents in question. He said:

"I'd like to apologize to all fans of baseball and my fellow players from the bottom of my heart for acting so foolishly during the national team tournament," Kim read from a statement. "I regret not exercising my self-control as a veteran of the team."
@TalkinBaseball_ @Shawn_Spradling Wait until they hear about the 86 Mets

Team Korea disappointed at the World Baseball Classic

Korea players celebrate the team&#039;s victory in the World Baseball Classic Pool B game between Korea and China at Tokyo Dome on March 13, 2023
Korea players celebrate the team's victory in the World Baseball Classic Pool B game between Korea and China at Tokyo Dome on March 13, 2023

Korea did not advance out of Pool B in the WBC, finishing the tournament with a 2-2 record.

