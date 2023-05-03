Tuesday night's MLB showdown between the Kansas City Royals and the Baltimore Orioles was an exciting and high-scoring affair, with pitcher Taylor Clarke taking center stage.

The game ended 11-7 in favor of the Orioles but had plenty of entertainment along the way. One of the highlights was a 16-pitch at bat as a result of 12 consecutive foul balls by Royals pitcher Taylor Clarke, which ended with a base hit on the 16th pitch.

The incident occurred when Royals pitcher Taylor Clarke took to the mound in the top of the eighth innings with Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander at bat. What followed was an epic 16-pitch battle with 12 straight foul balls that finally ended with a base hit from Santander. It was an unlikely play that rarely happens and would take a toll on any pitcher.

MLB fans were quick to react to the game on Twitter and share their views. Many were sympathetic towards the Kansas City pitcher who ended up throwing 16 pitches in one at bat, which would be grueling for any pitcher. Others were quick to comment on other pitchers in the MLB who would not survive such a tiresome encounter.

"I would cry if I was the pitcher," wrote one fan.

"DeGrom would have gotten injured on this at bat," added another.

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

Taylor Clarke and Kansas City Royals need to step up before it's too late

The Baltimore Orioles are having a good run in the MLB this season. They are second in the AL East with a 20-9 record, which is one of the best in the country. They're coming off a series win against the Detroit Tigers and are looking to inflict the same fate on the Royals.

The Kansas City Royals, meanwhile, are having a difficult start to their season. They have a dismal record of 7-23, which puts them at the bottom of the AL Central, with only one team recording fewer losses.

While pitcher Taylor Clarke has been in decent form, the Royals need to pick up their game and rack up wins before their season is over. There are two more games left in the series, so the Royals have time to change their fortunes.

