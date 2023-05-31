Tuesday's game between the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees saw a questionable call made by umpire CB Bucknor. Bucknor has come under intense criticism from fans and analysts alike in recent times.

The umpire made a very questionable call on Mariners catcher Tom Murphy, who checked his swing on a Michael King pitch. Bucknor called it a swing and a miss. On replay, it was clear that the umpire had made a mistake, but he ended up defending his call.

When Murphy and manager Scott Servais approached the umpire to dispute the call, both were ejected from the game. It was a rather embarrassing moment for the MLB and highlighted the issues with the officiating this season.

Fans took to Twitter to lambast the umpire and the state of officiating around the MLB.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Mariners catcher Tom Murphy gets tossed by home plate umpire Brian Walsh after arguing a blown check swing call



It's only Walsh's second game as a home plate ump in the majors Mariners catcher Tom Murphy gets tossed by home plate umpire Brian Walsh after arguing a blown check swing call It's only Walsh's second game as a home plate ump in the majors https://t.co/xJV5ZdXkrM

Matthew Edmundson @MLBMatt1 @JomboyMedia CB Buckner made the bad call on the check swing. He’s had to overturn two of his bad calls in two games. They say CB stands for confused brotha @JomboyMedia CB Buckner made the bad call on the check swing. He’s had to overturn two of his bad calls in two games. They say CB stands for confused brotha 😂

Adam Blecher @BearcatfanAdam Wow umpiring has never been worse in mlb. How embarrassing. CB Buckner should be fired on the spot #NYYvsSEA Wow umpiring has never been worse in mlb. How embarrassing. CB Buckner should be fired on the spot #NYYvsSEA

stevemur @stevemur @JomboyMedia Yesterday’s ump for this same matchup was also trash. So many bad calls. @JomboyMedia Yesterday’s ump for this same matchup was also trash. So many bad calls.

Aaron Buchan @AaronBuchan4 @JomboyMedia @ChrisDaniels_TV That is why the automatic strike zone is a no-brainer. Why do the umps need to be a part of the game? @JomboyMedia @ChrisDaniels_TV That is why the automatic strike zone is a no-brainer. Why do the umps need to be a part of the game?

Scott McNaney @smcnaney @JomboyMedia That’s one of the worst check swing strike calls ever @JomboyMedia That’s one of the worst check swing strike calls ever

bradleycsmith @bradleycsmith @JomboyMedia I get why people are upset with the Homeplate umpire and the ejection. But what about the first base ump completely blowing the call.? @JomboyMedia I get why people are upset with the Homeplate umpire and the ejection. But what about the first base ump completely blowing the call.?

Hibachi @Hibachi4242 @JomboyMedia I can't wait for Gen Z umpires @JomboyMedia I can't wait for Gen Z umpires

J Kristopher @jkristopher @JomboyMedia I’m an Astros fan so the Mariners are a rival. And yet, this was trash. This umpire is ridiculous. I’m glad he got an earful. @JomboyMedia I’m an Astros fan so the Mariners are a rival. And yet, this was trash. This umpire is ridiculous. I’m glad he got an earful.

Todd Osborne @ToddWOsborne



Egos are off the charts high but actual skills and judgment are unacceptably low.



The game is suffering every day. @JomboyMedia Umpires are only getting worse, why is that MLB?Egos are off the charts high but actual skills and judgment are unacceptably low.The game is suffering every day. @JomboyMedia Umpires are only getting worse, why is that MLB?Egos are off the charts high but actual skills and judgment are unacceptably low.The game is suffering every day.

CB Bucknor has been an umpire for the MLB since making his debut in 1996. He is no stranger to criticism and has been labeled by some as the worst umpire in the MLB. He showed why he earned that nickname during the game between the Mariners and the Yankees on Tuesday.

CB Bucknor's performance reignites debate over the use of technology to make calls

The performance of the umpires in the MLB season has certainly been subpar. Maybe it is the new changes in the rules or their implementation of it, but the fans are extremely unhappy with what they have seen.

With every mistake made by an umpire, the call for automated technology to replace the umpires grows louder. With several new technologies being experimented with in the minor leagues, fans are waiting for the underperforming umpires to be replaced as soon as possible.

CB Bucknor's error in the game between the Yankees and the Mariners was only the latest example of fans being tired of the current system of umpires.

