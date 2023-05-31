Tuesday's game between the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees saw a questionable call made by umpire CB Bucknor. Bucknor has come under intense criticism from fans and analysts alike in recent times.
The umpire made a very questionable call on Mariners catcher Tom Murphy, who checked his swing on a Michael King pitch. Bucknor called it a swing and a miss. On replay, it was clear that the umpire had made a mistake, but he ended up defending his call.
When Murphy and manager Scott Servais approached the umpire to dispute the call, both were ejected from the game. It was a rather embarrassing moment for the MLB and highlighted the issues with the officiating this season.
Fans took to Twitter to lambast the umpire and the state of officiating around the MLB.
CB Bucknor has been an umpire for the MLB since making his debut in 1996. He is no stranger to criticism and has been labeled by some as the worst umpire in the MLB. He showed why he earned that nickname during the game between the Mariners and the Yankees on Tuesday.
CB Bucknor's performance reignites debate over the use of technology to make calls
The performance of the umpires in the MLB season has certainly been subpar. Maybe it is the new changes in the rules or their implementation of it, but the fans are extremely unhappy with what they have seen.
With every mistake made by an umpire, the call for automated technology to replace the umpires grows louder. With several new technologies being experimented with in the minor leagues, fans are waiting for the underperforming umpires to be replaced as soon as possible.
CB Bucknor's error in the game between the Yankees and the Mariners was only the latest example of fans being tired of the current system of umpires.