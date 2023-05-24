The New York Yankees staged a late comeback with the help of reliever Michael King against the Baltimore Orioles which saw them win 6-5 on Tuesday.

One incident which caught the attention of the fans was when the Yankees pitcher threw his PitchCom into the stands during the ninth inning. It was an unusual gesture that sent MLB Twitter abuzz.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Michael King launched his pitch com into the stands Michael King launched his pitch com into the stands https://t.co/N6RZlkLd7G

Michael King was originally selected by the Miami Marlins in the 2016 MLB draft before being traded to the Yankees after the 2017 season. He went on to make his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2019 and has been in and out of the bullpen since then. He suffered an injury in the 2021 season and his 2020 season was also cut short due to injury.

Michael King and the Yankees continue their push toward the top of the division

On Tuesday night, King was introduced as the relief pitcher in the last two innings of the game and he did a great job of shutting out the Orioles offense. In the two innings he pitched, he recorded 3 strikeouts with no hits given.

However, it has been not only him but the whole team who seems to have gotten their act together and are starting to put together a string of victories. They have reached third place in their division and if they manage to win their next two games against the Orioles, they will find themselves in second.

Their form in the MLB has been impressive this month, especially after suffering a slump last month. We will see if they can push on from here.

