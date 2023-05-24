Create

MLB fans tickled as Michael King throws his pitch com towards a fan in the stands: "Imagine someone telling her ok hit the slider button"

By Nishant Borooah
Modified May 24, 2023 12:37 GMT
Michael King of the New York Yankees in action against the Cleveland Guardians
Michael King of the New York Yankees in action against the Cleveland Guardians

The New York Yankees staged a late comeback with the help of reliever Michael King against the Baltimore Orioles which saw them win 6-5 on Tuesday.

One incident which caught the attention of the fans was when the Yankees pitcher threw his PitchCom into the stands during the ninth inning. It was an unusual gesture that sent MLB Twitter abuzz.

Michael King launched his pitch com into the stands https://t.co/N6RZlkLd7G
@TalkinYanks They got it back quick. Would have been quite a souvenir 😂 https://t.co/OIdUPuTw9u
@TalkinYanks I can imagine someone telling her ok hit the slider button
@TalkinYanks I'm so jealous of that fan who got it.
@TalkinYanks And one lucky fan will go home with a wireless communication device
@TalkinYanks Legendary souvenir
@TalkinYanks she better not sell that to the astros
@TalkinYanks That is hilarious
@xChava11 @TalkinYanks @TalkinYanks Wow, I didn't know Michael King was trying to start a new game called Baseball in the Stands.
@TalkinYanks Should have hit boone in the head for that bunt call

Michael King was originally selected by the Miami Marlins in the 2016 MLB draft before being traded to the Yankees after the 2017 season. He went on to make his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2019 and has been in and out of the bullpen since then. He suffered an injury in the 2021 season and his 2020 season was also cut short due to injury.

Michael King and the Yankees continue their push toward the top of the division

On Tuesday night, King was introduced as the relief pitcher in the last two innings of the game and he did a great job of shutting out the Orioles offense. In the two innings he pitched, he recorded 3 strikeouts with no hits given.

However, it has been not only him but the whole team who seems to have gotten their act together and are starting to put together a string of victories. They have reached third place in their division and if they manage to win their next two games against the Orioles, they will find themselves in second.

Their form in the MLB has been impressive this month, especially after suffering a slump last month. We will see if they can push on from here.

