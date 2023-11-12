The MLB Pipeline announced its annual MLB Rookie Rankings based on a number of factors. Like every year, the list drew some skepticism from fans who felt that a few deserving players were left out.

The Pipeline's list is not just based on 2023 performances, as it's a combination of many factors. They took into account past track record in the minors, 2023 statistics and projection for the future. The last metric is taken into consideration with a player's age and probable rise to stardom in the next few years.

Despite the other metrics, a player has to have 130 at-bats, 50 innings or 45 days of active service time in the MLB season. That left out some obvious names like Evan Carter of the Texas Rangers who sizzled in the offseason or even Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser.

The list came down to a close contest for the number 1 position between Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson and Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Caroll. They took 1-2 in that order with eight other players taking the spoills.

However fans were disappointed, as a few missed out on deserving spots. Triston Casas, Yanier Diaz, Gabriel Moreno and Tanner Bibe were some of the names floated around by fans on Twitter. They even expected Josh Jung of the title-winning Rangers to rank much higher.

One fan tweeted:

"This is garbage. Can’t remember the last time I looked at any MLB top 10 and said it wasn’t trash. 1) Royce 2) Grayson 3) Alvarez 4) Corbin 5) Walker 6) Gunner 7) Eury 8) Elly 9) Jung 10) Volpe"

Here are some of the best reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Gunnar Henderson and Corbin Caroll predicted to take home MLB ROTY awards

Both Gunnar Henderson and Corbin Caroll are in line to become the Rookie of the Year from their specific leagues. The Pipeline in the past has recorded some big duels between many players in their rankings, but as per the stats, no other ROTY has been so one-sided as 2023.

Henderson was the top prospect in the league heading into 2023, and the left-hander delivered, hitting 28 home runs. Caroll, meanwhile, had 25-50 season with 25 home runs and 50 steals.