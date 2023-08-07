New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge didn't had a good day against the Houston Astros. Of all the teams, the Astros gave the Yankees the best chance to defeat them in a series, have a successful homestand, and travel with confidence.

With three strikeouts, two walks, and one at-bat with the bases loaded, Aaron Judge went 0 for 4. Throughout the series, Judge remained hitless in 12 at-bats against Houston, accumulating six strikeouts and three walks.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Judge went 0-for-12 with six strikeouts and three walks in this four-game series against the Astros

Judge as the captain was brutally trolled by MLB fans. They expressed their anger on social media via comments.

"Already in post-season form," wrote one user while the other commented: "Lights were too bright."

Fans are even suggesting that it was a bad decision to get Judge back in the game.

That's pretty bad. Horrible day today.

Aaron Judge's return from toe injury

After missing almost two months due to a right toe injury, Aaron Judge was back in the starting lineup for the New York Yankees in the end of July in a game vs the Baltimore Orioles. However, the Orioles, who prevailed 1-0, marred his comeback.

It was Judge's first game since he slammed into the right-field fence while making a grab at Dodger Stadium on June 3, rupturing a ligament in his right big toe. The Orioles extended their advantage over the Yankees in last place to nine runs when the reigning American League MVP walked three times and lined out in his lone at-bat.

In 2022, Judge broke Roger Maris' 61-year record for the league's most home runs in a season by hitting 62 of them, receiving the AL Most Valuable Player Award in the process.