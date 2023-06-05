Aaron Judge, the power-hitting star of the New York Yankees, could not play in the series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

This absence was due to an injury he sustained in the previous game on Saturday night at the Dodger Stadium. In the eighth inning, while making an extraordinary running catch in right field, Judge banged his right big toe, forcing him to sit out for Sunday's match.

While making a remarkable catch on a liner hit by J.D. Martinez into the right-field corner, Aaron Judge collided with the door of the visiting bullpen. The incident occurred with Max Muncy on first base and no outs. Judge managed to secure the catch just before running into the door, which swung open upon impact.

Talkin' Yanks posted the news on their Twitter page about Aaron Judge being off the lineup on Sunday.

Talkin' Yanks posted the news on their Twitter page about Aaron Judge being off the lineup on Sunday.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Judge is out of the lineup tonight because his right foot is sore after running through the fence last night, per @ChrisKirschner

MLB fans were not happy with Judge falling out of the line-up due to a minor injury. While some sympathized with him, others were of the opinion that this was done intentionally to give him an additional off day.

"Another trip to the hot destination called the IL" - one fan said.

"Way too fragile for $360m." - another fan commented.

JS @J_Styborski @TalkinYanks @ChrisKirschner @AaronBoone mentioned that Judge’s toe had been sore prior to that play.. But really it seems more like a planned day off to give him 2 w/off day tm. #Yankees - I’d expect Judge back in the lineup Tuesday, maybe as the DH. @TalkinYanks @ChrisKirschner @AaronBoone mentioned that Judge’s toe had been sore prior to that play.. But really it seems more like a planned day off to give him 2 w/off day tm. #Yankees - I’d expect Judge back in the lineup Tuesday, maybe as the DH.

Chris @nyceejayy @TalkinYanks @ChrisKirschner This team is so hard to root for legit deserve a medal for making it this long. From losing to rivals in the playoffs for the last 6 years in devastating ways, to choking, to this fucking injury bug @TalkinYanks @ChrisKirschner This team is so hard to root for legit deserve a medal for making it this long. From losing to rivals in the playoffs for the last 6 years in devastating ways, to choking, to this fucking injury bug

Mr.DMD @MRDMDPR @TalkinYanks @ChrisKirschner Ahh poor baby, incredible stop pampering these guys, let them create some resistence for pain. @TalkinYanks @ChrisKirschner Ahh poor baby, incredible stop pampering these guys, let them create some resistence for pain.

Ryan @ryankw2001 @TalkinYanks @ChrisKirschner Bros gonna have another 10-day IL stint and come back batting .500/.729/.829 @TalkinYanks @ChrisKirschner Bros gonna have another 10-day IL stint and come back batting .500/.729/.829

Smokey Jones @SmokeyJonesCT @TalkinYanks @ChrisKirschner So how much is the fine the MLB is sending the dodgers for defective stadium and injuring the best player in baseball? @TalkinYanks @ChrisKirschner So how much is the fine the MLB is sending the dodgers for defective stadium and injuring the best player in baseball?

Aaron Judge has been in incredible form in the 2023 season so far

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees waits on deck against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on June 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

With 19 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 51 hits this season, Judge has been a standout performer for the New York Yankees. He currently boasts an impressive slash line of .291/.404/.674 and leads the team in various offensive categories.

In 2017, Aaron Judge received the prestigious title of American League (AL) Rookie of the Year, earning unanimous recognition for his outstanding performance.

Additionally, he achieved a remarkable feat by finishing as the runner-up in the voting for the AL Most Valuable Player Award during the same year.

Fast-forward to 2022, Judge made history by surpassing a long-standing record held by Roger Maris. With an impressive 62 home runs in a single season, he established a new AL record and was rightfully awarded the AL Most Valuable Player Award for his exceptional contributions.

As the Yankees aim to rebound from a slow start to the season, Judge's contributions will be vital. Following a strong performance in May, they have narrowed the gap with the Tampa Bay Rays to just six games.

If Judge can sustain his exceptional form both offensively and defensively, the Yankees have the potential to emerge as serious contenders in the ongoing season.

