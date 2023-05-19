While the Toronto Blue Jays lost the final game of the series against the New York Yankees in Rogers Centre, it seems their fans were busy with their hot dogs.
Latest numbers reveal that the Toronto organization's fans have the highest hot dog consumption rate among MLB fans across the country, with numbers going up despite the shorter game time. MLB fans have taken the opportunity to roast Toronto fans on social media.
The introduction of the new pitch clock rules resulted in fewer breaks in the game and shortened game length. However, Toronto Blue Jays fans have increased their consumption of hot dogs since last year. We are just halfway through the MLB season, yet statistics show that the home fans at Rogers Centre consume the most hot dogs on game day.
Because of the new stats, MLB fans all over the country have leaped at the chance to mock Blue Jays fans. Some have noted that the shorter games have resulted in more hot dogs being consumed than intended, whereas others have chosen a more humorous approach.
"The pitch clock and shorter games is not having the expected result. Shorter games should decrease total number of hot dogs eaten, but the average has gone up," tweeted one fan. "Absolute glizzy destroyers," added another.
Blue Jays' amazing "Looney Dog Night" is the reason behind unbelievable hot dog numbers
The Toronto Blue Jays have an amazing tradition called the "Looney Dog Night" during which fans can purchase hot dogs for one "looney" which refers to a Canadian dollar.
As a result, MLB fans go big on hot dogs during those nights which has resulted in them repeatedly leading the hot dog charts across the country. During their series against the Yankees, the Rogers Centre crown recorded an amazing 1.7-1.8 hotdogs per fan. The next Looney Dog Day is on May 30 and we can expect similar numbers if not more.