At the 10-year celebration of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, Clayton Kershaw was the subject of ridicule owing to his questionable fashion choices.

While his on-field performance is unparalleled, his fashion choices have become a subject of amusement among fans. In contrast, his wife Ellen possesses a great sense of style and never fails to impress with her fashion choices.

A recent story shared by the Los Angeles Dodgers official page quickly garnered attention and made Clayton Kershaw the topic of ridicule.

Fans on Twitter didn't miss the opportunity to discuss his fashion choices.

Myra Gutierrez @MyraGutier70 @nerdyDodger Ellen Kershaw is a goddess. Clayton needs a good tailor or a better mirror. @nerdyDodger Ellen Kershaw is a goddess. Clayton needs a good tailor or a better mirror.

RayBaBomb @TheAtomBaum @nerdyDodger If Clayton has the all blue suit it would be so clean. But the jacket is… a choice… and the shoes… well Ellen looks great! @nerdyDodger If Clayton has the all blue suit it would be so clean. But the jacket is… a choice… and the shoes… well Ellen looks great!

nerdydodger dot bsky.social @nerdyDodger @TheAtomBaum he simply needs to put the effort in that he does for the ping pong challenge where he clearly has a TAILOR @TheAtomBaum he simply needs to put the effort in that he does for the ping pong challenge where he clearly has a TAILOR

Count de Chavez Ravine @CountXavi

Her dress looks like it was bought at Goodwill @nerdyDodger That jacket is so badly tailored and the color pattern is appallingHer dress looks like it was bought at Goodwill @nerdyDodger That jacket is so badly tailored and the color pattern is appalling 😆Her dress looks like it was bought at Goodwill 😭

Gail Johnson @GJOH29 @nerdyDodger I love this man with all of my heart but have been saying for years he’s the worst dressed guy on the team 🤣 @nerdyDodger I love this man with all of my heart but have been saying for years he’s the worst dressed guy on the team 🤣

🥇 @TheHomieMiggs @nerdyDodger Kershaw gotta be doing this on purpose every year, no shot Ellen lets him leave the house like this on purpose @nerdyDodger Kershaw gotta be doing this on purpose every year, no shot Ellen lets him leave the house like this on purpose

linda • it's a CRUEL SUMMER with you @lndmyr @nerdyDodger I actually think the jacket could work with matching pants or white pants and white shirt but this is so awful and her dress came from taffeta hell @nerdyDodger I actually think the jacket could work with matching pants or white pants and white shirt but this is so awful and her dress came from taffeta hell

Belinda 🇺🇸🇲🇽 @belinda_tbh @nerdyDodger He's a great pitcher, the best but these outfits are terrible. I'd gladly take him shopping. I won't even charge him. This cannot continue lol @nerdyDodger He's a great pitcher, the best but these outfits are terrible. I'd gladly take him shopping. I won't even charge him. This cannot continue lol https://t.co/63PWQoWJbW

Despite the occasional jests about his fashion sense, Kershaw's legacy in baseball remains unquestionable. His remarkable achievements and contributions to the game have solidified his status as one of the elite players in the league, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

Since joining the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2006, Kershaw has been a force to be reckoned with. His breakthrough season came in 2011 when he led the league with 21 wins and boasted an impressive ERA of 2.28. These remarkable achievements earned him his first Cy Young Award at 23 years old.

Throughout his career, Kershaw has continued to shine, earning nine All-Star appearances, three Cy Young Awards, an MVP Award, and a World Series title. He is widely regarded as one of the top players in the league.

How did Clayton Kershaw and Ellen Kershaw meet?

Clayton Kershaw and Ellen Melson's love story began during their high school years at Highland Park High School in University Park, Texas. They started dating at the age of 16.

As Clayton embarked on his journey with the Dodgers after graduating, Ellen pursued her education at Texas A&M University.

Despite the physical distance, their connection remained strong, and they frequently made visits to see each other. When Ellen completed her studies in 2010, the couple decided it was the perfect time to take their relationship to the next level.

They exchanged vows in a heartfelt Methodist Ceremony held in Texas in December of the same year and now have four children named Cali Ann, Charley, Cooper, and Chance.

