A peculiar stat caught the attention of fans online after Pete Alonso and Daniel Vogelbach's back-to-back homers for the New York Mets prolonged the New York Yankees' misery after a dominant victory in the Subway Series opener.

Alonso homered twice in the first game of the series against the Yankees, finishing with five runs, his highest tally of the season.

Daniel Vogelbach also struck a home run as the Mets went back-to-back at Yankee Stadium to begin the sixth against Domingo Germán.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Alonso and Vogelback were pumped after their respective homers, a bizarre stat took center stage after the game.

According to a stat that surfaced online, the duo is the heaviest to go back-to-back in an MLB game, standing at a combined weight of 575 lbs.

And That's Baseball @AndThatsBB



via Elias Sports Bureau BREAKING: NY Mets Pete Alonso and Daniel Vogelbach have set a new MLB Modern Era (since 1901) record for the fattest back to back HR duo (575 lbs)via Elias Sports Bureau pic.twitter.com/F4v9E7JGwU

BREAKING: NY Mets Pete Alonso and Daniel Vogelbach have set a new MLB Modern Era (since 1901) record for the fattest back-to-back HR duo (575 lbs)

The stat was a cheeky jibe at the duo, and fans quickly got into the act with their witty remarks. One of the fans compiled, "The Burger Bros," referring to the weight of the duo.

PickemNick @pickemnick @AndThatsBB This a wild stat

It was the 28-year-old's 28th home run of the season and his eighth against the Yankees. He is now behind David Wright's tally of nine homers, the most by a Mets player against the Yankees.

Pete Alonso and Justin Verlander star in New York Mets comprehensive win

The second and final Subway Series of the 2023 season witnessed the New York Yankees succumb to a disappointing loss in the first game of the series in the Bronx.

The Mets secured a 6-0 lead after back-to-back home runs at the top of the sixth inning. Meanwhile, Justin Verlander also shone with an outstanding performance for the visitors.

Verlander allowed just two hits with six strikeouts after 98 pitches against the Yankees on Tuesday night. His recent form has drawn the attention of the teams in need of a seasoned pitcher ahead of the trade deadline.

The Yankees were in danger of a shutout loss before Anthony Volpe's RBI double opened the scoring for the home side in the seventh innings. The loss ended the Yankees' winning streak.

The local rivals will clash in the second installment of the Subway Series on Wednesday night with the Yankees aiming to bounce back in the three-game series.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!