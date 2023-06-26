In a tense eighth inning on Saturday between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros, right-hander Ryne Stanek and manager Dusty Baker were both removed from the game after a baulk that enabled the eventual game-winning run to score during an 8-7 loss.

Dusty was ejected from the game and was supposed to be not around the players dugout. However, he sneakingly sat near the Astros dugout and MLB fans are in splits as picture of Baker post ejection got viral.

"That was legitimately the funniest thing I’ve ever seen at a baseball game" wrote one fan while the other commented: "He gave everybody low fives. He’s a master of disguise."

"No toothpick. Completely unrecognizable."

Fans felt he was completely unrecognizable.

"He took off the gloves and wristbands too. Who is that guy?"

"Wow Dusty didn't even put in the effort to add a fake stache like Bobby V!"

"Nice to meet you, Jim the Umpire!"

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke about the call:

Dave Roberts on the balk: "He got it right. Obviously in a game like that, don't want that to be the deciding run in that situation, but they got the call right. Stanek was trying to look at the pitch clock, maybe, kind of trying to step off and call timeout..."

Dusty Baker received no explanation on the balk

According to Matthew Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle, Baker said the umpires failed to explain the decision to him, and Stanek acknowledged moving his leg to step off.

Matt Kawahara @matthewkawahara Dusty Baker said he didn't get an explanation on the Stanek balk.



Stanek: "He said I moved my leg. Which is pretty obvious cause I stepped off the mound." Dusty Baker said he didn't get an explanation on the Stanek balk.Stanek: "He said I moved my leg. Which is pretty obvious cause I stepped off the mound."

The ejections occurred after a peculiar play earlier in the inning when James Outman hit a fly ball that stuck to the right-field fence, resulting in a ground-rule double. This prevented the pinch-runner, Jonny DeLuca, from advancing beyond third base. However, DeLuca eventually scored on Stanek's balk.

Baker previously spent 19 seasons in Major League Baseball, mostly with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was a two-time All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner, a Gold Glove Award winner, and the inaugural NLCS MVP during his stint with the Dodgers, which occurred in 1977. Additionally, he played in three World Series, winning one in 1981.

