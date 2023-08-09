Baseball
  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • MLB fans have a troll fest as WWE star LA Knight throws a strike during ceremonial pitch in New York: “Cohen may sign him to replace Verlander”

MLB fans have a troll fest as WWE star LA Knight throws a strike during ceremonial pitch in New York: “Cohen may sign him to replace Verlander”

By Dipasree De
Modified Aug 09, 2023 10:32 GMT
WWE star LA Knight threw ceremonial pitch for the New York Mets
WWE star LA Knight threw ceremonial pitch for the New York Mets

The WWE's LA Knight was present at the New York Mets August 8 game. The star threw the ceremonial pitch at the Citi Field, and fans absolutely loved it.

The Mets faced the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of their series, which they lost 3-2. MLB Life posted a picture of the WWE star throwing his ceremonial pitch for the New York Mets.

Knight pitched a strike and fans immediately thought that he was better than the Mets players.

“WWE star LA Knight threw a strike for the first pitch at the Mets game ⚾ YEAH!” – MLB Life

While the fans at Citi Field cheered the WWE star's strike, the internet had a field day trolling the team:

The Mets are having a very disappointing season, and fans were adamant they could do a lot worse than sign LA Knight.

LA Knight's pitch didn't bring the New York Mets any fortune in their playoff hunt

New York Mets&#039; Pete Alonso celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (50) in the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
New York Mets' Pete Alonso celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (50) in the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Buck Showalter’s team is fifth in the NL East with a record of 51-62.

The New York Mets are not technically out of playoff contention yet, however, the postseason still looks like a distant dream. Especially if the team continues at the pace that they are playing presently.

Players like Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor have to step up and take things into their own hands if they want the team to make it to the postseason.

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...