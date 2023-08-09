The WWE's LA Knight was present at the New York Mets August 8 game. The star threw the ceremonial pitch at the Citi Field, and fans absolutely loved it.

The Mets faced the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of their series, which they lost 3-2. MLB Life posted a picture of the WWE star throwing his ceremonial pitch for the New York Mets.

Knight pitched a strike and fans immediately thought that he was better than the Mets players.

“WWE star LA Knight threw a strike for the first pitch at the Mets game ⚾ YEAH!” – MLB Life

While the fans at Citi Field cheered the WWE star's strike, the internet had a field day trolling the team:

Travis @makingshoes2 @MLBLife @MLB @Mets Best pitcher to wear a Mets jersey this year

The Mets are having a very disappointing season, and fans were adamant they could do a lot worse than sign LA Knight.

Zachary @zte21_ @MLBLife @MLB @Mets At least someone in a Mets jersey is tossin strikes across the plate

UncleTed @mattthiele1652 @MLBLife @Mets He was signed immediately

Struggle Gawd @thisispocketz I already love @RealLAKnight , but him throwing the first pitch for the @Mets in Timbs has cemented him as a legend for me. twitter.com/mlblife/status…

LA Knight's pitch didn't bring the New York Mets any fortune in their playoff hunt

New York Mets' Pete Alonso celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (50) in the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Buck Showalter’s team is fifth in the NL East with a record of 51-62.

The New York Mets are not technically out of playoff contention yet, however, the postseason still looks like a distant dream. Especially if the team continues at the pace that they are playing presently.

Players like Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor have to step up and take things into their own hands if they want the team to make it to the postseason.