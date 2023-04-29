Oakland A's fans have been at their owner's throats in recent days over the franchise's decision to move to Las Vegas. Friday's encounter against the Cincinnati Reds was the first home game for the A's since the Vegas announcement.

Several lifelong fans showed up to protest the planned move to Las Vegas. However, the numbers were few and ill-organized, which prompted MLB fans to troll the Oakland fanbase on social media.

The Oakland A's announced their plans to move the franchise to a new stadium in Las Vegas earlier this month and it has not sat well with their fanbase in Oakland. The proposed move might be projected with better financial potential, but fans are livid with owner John Fisher for making the decision to move the franchise away.

Protesters gathered outside the Oakland Coliseum to make their point and hung signs calling for new ownership. Even the inside of the stadium had signs hanging on the walls which read, “Kaval = Liar” and “Fisher out” in reference to team president Dave Kaval and owner John Fisher.

However, their efforts seem to be too little, too late after the city mayor has already terminated talks with the team about their future in the city. Most people in the baseball world seem to have accepted that the move is happening. Moreover, due to the lukewarm staging of the protest, many rival fans took the opportunity to troll the Oakland fanbase.

"There is more people on their roster than there are protesters," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Wow the entire fan base showed up in support," added another.

The Oakland A's are set for Vegas move after home fans' protest makes little difference

The protest staged outside the Oakland Coliseum on Friday seemed like a sad attempt to stop the inevitable. Franchises have changed cities in the past and this is another move that seems to be happening in the near future.

As the protests continued in and around the stadium, the Oakland A's fell to a 11-7 defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Reds. This means that they remain the worst team in the MLB and at the bottom of the AL West table.

Losing has been a pattern for the team this season and fans were upset with management even before news to of the Vegas move. The way things are going, there seems to be no end to the fans' misery.

