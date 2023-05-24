The Tampa Bay Rays' pitching just didn't arrive in their humiliating 20-1 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays. After a shocking start where Toronto raced to a ten-nothing lead by the fifth, position players came to the mound for the Rays as they were struck all around the ballpark.

Taj Ali Bradley started for the Tampa Bay Rays with Blue Jays batters recording nine hits against him and earning four runs in the process. However, the major breakthrough came in the fifth when first reliever Zack Burdi earned five runs in a marathon innings that stretched Toronto's lead to 10.

The Rays, who have a season-high record for most home runs, scored off the back of Issac Paredes in the bottom of the fifth aiming to rally a comeback. However, that wasn't to be as the Rays had four more scoreless innings against the Blue Jays' Jose Berrios, Tim Mayza and Adam Cimber.

In fact on the other side of the plate, they faltered further, giving away double the amount of runs conceded till then in the eighth and the ninth. With MLB's new rules of allowing a position player to pitch only after a team is behind by a score of 10, Rays manager Kevin Cash brought on first baseman Luke Raley and catcher Christian Bethancourt to close.

That certainly didn't work out well as the Blue Jays notched up a nine-run final innings to become the first team to score twenty runs this season.

Fans took to Twitter to troll the Rays for their epic loss:

Iggy Pelmen @IggyPelman @RaysBaseball On the bright side, the fans got a bonus batting practice session. @RaysBaseball On the bright side, the fans got a bonus batting practice session.

Fred Blinsmon @FredrBlinsmon @RaysBaseball What in the wonderful wide world of sports went wrong fellas? This wasn't just getting spanked. This was being sent home crying to momma. @RaysBaseball What in the wonderful wide world of sports went wrong fellas? This wasn't just getting spanked. This was being sent home crying to momma.

matt @OCPDesigns @RaysBaseball I could be wrong, but I don't think there was even a game tonight? @RaysBaseball I could be wrong, but I don't think there was even a game tonight? https://t.co/FSbzELYEY2

MGB44_SPOTZ @mgb44_spotz @RaysBaseball LOLRAYS IMAGINE GIVING UP 20 RUNS TO THE LAST PLACE BLUE JAYS LMFAOO🤣🤣🤣🫵🏼🫵🏼🫵🏼 @RaysBaseball LOLRAYS IMAGINE GIVING UP 20 RUNS TO THE LAST PLACE BLUE JAYS LMFAOO🤣🤣🤣🫵🏼🫵🏼🫵🏼

❁ @jstnsznn @RaysBaseball Send our bullpen to the shanghai sharks @RaysBaseball Send our bullpen to the shanghai sharks

Pam McCarthy @pmccarthy5504 @RaysBaseball Rays were due a game like this…it’s got to be exhausting winning so much @RaysBaseball Rays were due a game like this…it’s got to be exhausting winning so much

A small blip in Tampa Bay Rays' historic season so far

The Tampa Bay Rays likely won't be overly concerned after their loss to the Blue Jays. Kevin Cash would hope his team is able to make a swift comeback of sorts as they make their hold stronger at the top of the American League East division.

This series, in particular, is important for them as Toronto are their division rivals, while the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees are playing each other in a simultaneous series.

