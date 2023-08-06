Tim Anderson threw his glove away as Jose Ramirez hit the shortstop for Chicago. After the infield stars began trading blows at second base in the sixth inning of Saturday's game, a violent battle broke out, and Ramirez delivered a looping right hook to Anderson's jaw. The White Sox went on to defeat the Cleveland Guardians 7-4.

Anderson and Ramrez will probably get suspensions for their involvement in a protracted bench-clearing brawl that resulted in six ejections and heightened animosity between the AL Central rivals.

One of the Majors' bloodiest fights in recent years became wild as both benches and bullpens spilled onto the field after Anderson and Ramirez engaged in combat.

After the fight on the pitch, MLB fans criticized Tim Anderson as the White Sox shortstop got into a fight with Jose Ramirez. Some of the reactions are mentioned below.

Abby @waldo4mvp @IsabellaMaxxhia this is LITERALLY the battle of mid

Justin Ellis @jelliswv @Jus10_B11s It was a pretty good one. Squared up and had some clean shots in before the scrum happened.

Vi$0R @ViS0rPumps @JomboyMedia Ramirez cooked him with that over hand right hook

naterosas @naterosas @JomboyMedia Just when you thought being a Sox fan couldn’t get any more embarrassing TA pulls a Robin Ventura 2.0 🤦🏻‍♂️

Tim Anderson's career statistics

Tim Anderson plays professional baseball as a shortstop for the Chicago White Sox of Major League Baseball (MLB). He played baseball at the collegiate level at East Central Community College.

The White Sox selected Anderson in the first round of the 2013 MLB Draft. He debuted in the MLB in 2016. In 2019, Anderson had the highest hitting average in the American League. He earned the Silver Slugger Award the next year and was an All-Star in 2021 and 2022.

After disputing balls and strikes on July 30, 2022, umpire Nick Mahrley ejected Anderson. In a rage, Anderson appeared to strike Mahrley with his helmet against the umpire's cap. The next day, the league gave Anderson a three-game suspension and an unknown fine for making improper contact with an umpire, both of which are subject to review.

With a damaged hand ligament, Anderson was put on the injured list on August 9 and sidelined for the remainder of the campaign. He played 79 games overall in 2022, hitting six home runs and collecting 25 RBIs while maintaining a .301 average.