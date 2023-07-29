Aaron Judge's return to the New York Yankees lineup didn't bear much fruit as they were shut out in a miser 1-0 loss to the Baltimore Orioles in their series opener on Friday.

The O's walked it off in the ninth with a solo home run by Anthony Santander.

The much-anticipated return of captain Aaron Judge to the Yanks lineup saw him draw walks in three of his four at-bats against the O's pitchers. Judge has been away from the starting lineup since the first week of June when he sustained a foot injury while completing a play in the outfield against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Only in his first at-bat did Judge manage to line out to right field.

Both starters Gerrit Cole and Grayson Rodriguez remained scoreless as they each gave up three hits without earning any runs. The loss belonged to Yankees' Tommy Kahnle, who was looking to close out the ninth and take the game into extra innings.

On a 2-0 pitch with one out in the ninth, Santander struck the 89 MPH changeup deep into right field at Oriole Park to send the fans into a frenzy. The AL-leading Orioles won their 63rd game as they stretched their lead to 1.5 games over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Yankees fans were left distraught as they took to Twitter to voice their displeasure:

Aaron Judge to be rested by the Yankees for the second game against the O's

Aaron Boone and the rest of the Yankees management are hesitant to play their Aaron Judge on a regular basis immediately. Judge's foot "isn't 100% healed" yet and therefore he will get an off day for the second game of the series against the Orioles.

In a post-game interview, Judge mentioned that even though he is trying to get back to the regular lineup, the management is still skeptical and keeping his work rate in check.

New York desperately needs to string a few wins now that their leader has returned if they are to make any postseason claims.