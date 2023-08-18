Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has issued an apology on social media following the MLB's decision to reduce his suspension to five games.

Aderson got into a bench-clearing brawl with Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians during their encounter on Saturday night. While the White Sox won the game 7-4 in the end, the highlight of the game was the brawl between the two players in the sixth innings.

The Chicago White Sox selected Tim Anderson in the 2013 MLB Draft and he went on to make his MLB debut for them in 2016. Since then, the shortstop has slowly made his way into the lineup, making the All-Star team twice while winning the Silver Slugger award in 2020 as well as the AL batting champion in 2019.

However, he made news recently for his altercation with Jose Ramirez during their game against the Cleveland Guardians.

The incident occurred in the sixth innings when Ramirez hit a double off Michael Kopech and made a dive into second base. Anderson tried to tag him and the two got into an altercation which led to a fistfight.

Both dugouts were immediately cleared as the two players went at it and Anderson was floored after being caught in the face with a punch. In the aftermath of the incident, Anderson was originally given a six-game suspension, which has now been reduced to five games.

While Anderson has issued an apology on social media, MLB fans remain unconvinced and slammed the shortstop once again.

"What a garbage apology lol just take responsibility for yourself instead of trying to blame others if you’re apologizing," wrote one fan on Twitter. "He’s still playing the victim," added another.

Who will replace Anderson during his suspension?

While Anderson has established himself as one of the best hitters in the MLB, he has had a horrible season this year, which perhaps contributed to his outburst. The Chicago White Sox shortstop has a .238/.285/.284 record this season, with only one home run despite being two shy of a century.

In his absence, the White Sox will likely go with Elvis Andrus as shortstop with Zach Remillard moving to second base.