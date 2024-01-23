MLB Fantasy Baseball 2024: 3 Cubs players to target besides Dansby Swanson, Justin Steele & Shota Imanaga

The Chicago Cubs will look to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 campaign that saw the team miss the postseason completely. After investing millions of dollars in the lineup, the team struggled to reach their objectives for the year.

That being said, the team should be able to take another step forward in 2024, which makes their roster intriguing from a fantasy baseball perspective. The Chicago Cubs have a number of underrated stars on their roster who should be able to help fantasy managers over the course of the season.

Here's a look at three Chicago Cubs players to target in 2024 fantasy baseball

#1 - Seiya Suzuki

One of the most important players for Chicago in 2024 will be Seiya Suzuki. The Japanese outfielder saw a dramatic improvement in his numbers in his second season in the MLB. The 29-year-old set new career highs across the board, posting a .285 batting average with 20 home runs and 74 RBIs.

Expand Tweet

“Suzuki gets a hold of one…and it’s gone!” Counting down @suzuki_seiya_sb 's top plays of 2023." - @Cubs

It remains to be seen when Suzuki will see his name called in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts, however, if he continues his upward trajectory, he could be a middle-round steal for fantasy managers.

#2 - Pete Crow-Armstrong

One of the top prospects in Chicago's organization, Pete Crow-Armstrong appears on track to make the team's Opening Day roster. This could make the young outfielder one of the most intriguing young players to target in fantasy baseball drafts.

The 21-year-old could be seen as an upside gamble for fantasy managers as he has only seen 19 plate appearances in the MLB. That being said, in 107 minor-league games in 2023, Armstrong was a contributor across the board, racking up 20 home runs, 82 RBIs, and 37 stolen bases.

#3 - Michael Busch

One of the team's top acquisitions, Chicago acquired former first-round pick Michael Busch and Yency Almonte from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for prospects Jackson Ferris and Zyhir Hopefrom.

Expand Tweet

"Our hope or expectation is he's on the Opening Day roster.” Newly minted #Cubs prospect Michael Busch could fit in well in Chicago’s 2024 lineup" - @MLBPipeline

The move should finally give Michael Busch an opportunity to showcase his skills at the MLB level. Now 26 years old, Busch was only given 72 at-bats with the Dodgers. Busch's minor league statistics make him an intriguing late-round pick if he makes the Chicago Cubs Opening Day roster.

