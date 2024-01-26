MLB Fantasy Baseball 2024: 3 Giants players to target besides Logan Webb, Camilo Doval & Jung Hoo Lee

The San Francisco Giants will be one of the teams to watch out for before the beginning of the regular season. The current roster leaves much to be desired. However, with superstar free agents such as Cody Bellinger and Blake Snell yet to sign new contracts, San Francisco could look completely different when the 2024 regular season rolls around.

That being said, the San Francisco Giants have a number of intriguing players on their roster from a fantasy baseball perspective. Stars such as Logan Webb and Camilo Doval rank among the best at their position, whereas newcomer Jung Hoo Lee is one of the most intriguing rookie outfielders this season.

As a result, these three players will likely find themselves selected earlier in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts. Aside from the three players mentioned above, there are a number of other players on the Giants' roster worthy of a draft selection this season.

A look at three San Francisco Giants players to consider selecting in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts

#1 - J.D. Davis

J.D. Davis might not be the most attractive name when it comes to the 2024 fantasy baseball season because of his low ceiling. That being said, Davis' consistency raises his floor, which makes him a solid selection late in drafts. Plus, there is a chance that Davis could be moved this season, and depending on his landing spot, his value could rise.

"JUST. DINGERS. J.D. Davis launches a 441-foot grand slam and the Giants have a 9-0 lead in the 6th! (via @SFGiants )" - @MLBONFOX

#2 - Thairo Estrada

Thairo Estrada has been a decent source of several major categories, including stolen bases, over the past few seasons.

Although playing for San Francisco will limit the ceiling of his counting stats, he should continue to be a multi-category contributor in fantasy baseball.

#3 - Robbie Ray

Robbie Ray will most likely find himself selected late in 2024 fantasy drafts. The former Cy Young Award winner was acquired by San Francisco this offseason in exchange for outfielder Mitch Haniger.

Ray will likely be out of action for the first few months of the season, but he could be worth a stash late in drafts as his second-half production could be helpful come playoff season.

"This Robbie Ray trade doesn’t get talked about enough. Got hurt in ‘23 , but SF really ( ! ) needed an established LH guy behind Logan Webb. I imagine Kyle Harrison will learn a thing or two from him as well. Anticipate SF not using the Opener scheme as much , really good get" - @SowerPeyton

